Russell Brand 'Absolutely Refutes' Any 'Criminal' Attack Allegations From His 'Promiscuous' Past
Russell Brand is attempting to get ahead of the rumors.
On Friday, September 15, the Bedtime Stories alum shared a video on Instagram addressing criminal allegations brought upon him from his past.
"I've received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks," he began the clip. "But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."
"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual," the actor clarified.
"I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I'm being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny," Brand continued. "I don't mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous, consensual conduct in the past."
He then pointed out: "What I seriously refute are these very, very, serious criminal allegations."
Brand then called out the media outlets who brought these allegations forward, saying that the situations seemed like a "coordinated attack" against him.
"Now, I don't want to get into this any further, because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel like I'm being attacked and plainly they are working very closely together," he said, before concluding with, "We are obviously going to look into this matter because it's very, very, serious. In the meantime, I want you to stay close, stay awake, but more important than any of that, if you can, please stay free."
In response to the footage, die-hard fans backed up the British star in his comments section.
"We know what they're doing, we're here standing with you and thank you for putting yourself out there for the sake of the truth," one user penned in support, while another person added, "There's another agenda at play. I'm just a little bit but I've been receiving a lot of hate, threats and messages these last few weeks. Keep shining."
"I'm so sorry to hear this, Russell. You've been through so much to get this far. As others have said, they clearly feel threatened in some way by your platform and views. Solidarity and love!" a third fan noted.