Russell Brand Tells OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips He 'Would've Been Happy' to See Her as an 'Object' Before He Went to Treatment for S-- Addiction

"I suppose when I was younger and before I was married and had children, I suppose if I’d have heard of you, I would have been happy to see you as an object and not to investigate that a bit further," he admitted of how he used to think.

Now that Brand has conquered his demons, he feels the need to offer "some protection or service or counsel" to the OnlyFans content creator.

"You are a child of God, that’s what I want to say to you," he continued. "You are special and you are sacred. You deserve to be cherished and treasured in every aspect of your life."