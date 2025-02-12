or
Russell Brand Tells OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips He 'Would've Been Happy' to See Her as an 'Object' Before He Went to Treatment for S-- Addiction

Photos of Russell Brand and Lily Phillips on the 'Stay Free With Russell Brand' podcast.
Source: @russellbrand/youtube

Russell Brand told Lily Phillips she should treat her body 'like a temple.'

By:

Feb. 12 2025, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

Russell Brand is offering a helping hand to Lily Phillips, the OnlyFans star who went viral for sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours.

The comedian, who sought treatment for s-- addiction in the past, spoke to Phillips, 23, on a recent episode of his "Stay Free With Russell Brand" podcast.

russell brand lily phillips object before treatment addiction
Source: @russellbrand/youtube

Russell Brand spoke with Only Fans star Lily Phillips on his podcast.

"There’s two things I’m really interested in: one is the impact of s-- and s-- for money and s-- as performance on your soul, you Lily Phillips, on your precious soul and spirit, and also, all of us as human beings, what it does to us if we start to use s-- as a currency," the British actor, 49, explained. "Did you not know that your body is a temple?"

One of Brand's issues with her behavior is that he thinks "there’s going to be generations of men, and their understanding of s--, or one of the first things that’s going to hit them about s--, is your escapades, if I may call them that."

The British podcast host — who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple individuals but denied the allegations — noted he's "in no position to judge you, nor is anyone actually," though he feels he can see things differently than some due to his prior addiction.

russell brand lilly phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram

Phillips went viral for claiming she slept with 100 men in 24 hours.

"I suppose when I was younger and before I was married and had children, I suppose if I’d have heard of you, I would have been happy to see you as an object and not to investigate that a bit further," he admitted of how he used to think.

Now that Brand has conquered his demons, he feels the need to offer "some protection or service or counsel" to the OnlyFans content creator.

"You are a child of God, that’s what I want to say to you," he continued. "You are special and you are sacred. You deserve to be cherished and treasured in every aspect of your life."

russell brand lily phillips object before treatment addiction
Source: mega

The comedian previously received treatment for s-- and drug addiction.

“I want you to know that there is a path for you and that you don’t have to do anything that you don’t want to do," he said. "And I know that you aren’t doing anything you don’t want to do, but if ever you find yourself in that position, know that there is a path and a light for you.”

Philips replied, "I guess I don’t think of myself as special — just another girl."

russell brand lily phillips object before treatment addiction
Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram

Phillips admitted she doesn't 'believe in monogamy.'

The social media star explained she doesn't "believe in monogamy" and wants to have "multiple partners," but if her views ever change, then so will she.

"I always said to myself I’ll stop when I stop enjoying it," Phillips shared of her desire to sleep with different men.

