Katy Perry Refuses to Label Herself as 'Sober' Despite Making Pact With Orlando Bloom to Stop Drinking
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are committed to each other and their recent sober "pact."
In a recent interview, the American Idol judge revealed details about her and her fiancé's March decision to stop drinking.
"For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," the pop sensation explained about the couple's recent challenge. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."
The singer-songwriter added she's currently "not really drinking" on weeknights, "but on the weekend I'll indulge a little bit." However, she admitted her habits have changed since making the pact with her lover.
"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," Perry noted. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."
The mother-of-one explained she doesn't "really identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever."
"I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run," she said, mentioning her and the Pirates of the Caribbean alum's 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.
- Katy Perry May Be Looking to Exit 'American Idol' After Being 'Thrown Under the Bus' by Producers, Insiders Claim
- Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Finale Outfit Dubbed 'Inappropriate' by Viewers: 'You're Better Than That'
- Katy Perry Admits She 'Loves' the Memes of the Singer Searching for Her Seat at King Charles' Coronation
The "Teenage Dream" songstress has also been prepping for the last part of her Las Vegas residency, which she will finish in October. "I am packing up that 20-foot toilet, and it is going bye-bye forever," she joked of the stage prop.
Perry also hinted that new music was in the works. "The creativity and the ideas have never stopped flowing, even if they're not in the public space," Perry stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"When I do put out music in a big way, then I want to go around the world and do a big world tour and stuff like that," the Grammy nominee explained. "I'm excited for the next interval of music, and I think that that music, obviously, is coming from a really loving space."
"Daisy always gets the first look," the brunette beauty added. "Whatever music I am writing, I play it to her and see how she loves it."
People reported on Perry's comments.