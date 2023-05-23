Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Finale Outfit Dubbed 'Inappropriate' by Viewers: 'You're Better Than That'
While some fans were frustrated at the outcome of the American Idol season 21 finale, others were more upset by the unique dress Katy Perry wore for the event.
On the Sunday, May 21, episode, the singer went for simple hair and makeup to contrast her bold outfit: a bedazzled orange frock that featured multiple cutouts, a sheer skirt and three flower embellishments.
While the mom-of-one, 38, was clearly feeling the look — she even posted a video of herself getting ready for the night — some viewers thought the ensemble was too much.
"The dress was inappropriate for the American Idol finale," one Twitter user wrote, while another said the outfit made her look "cheap," adding, "you are better than that."
"Katy Perry’s dress she wore last night at the finale of American Idol was not appropriate," echoed a third person on social media. "It resembled more a dress for a high end call girl! She is such a drama queen."
Receiving criticism for her fashion choices is nothing new, as the superstar was recently ridiculed for what she wore to King Charles' coronation, where she also performed.
"Nice hat, but you wouldn’t want to be [seated] behind Katy Perry in Westminster Abbey," one person tweeted of her oversized headdress, which presumably blocked the view for other attendees.
Before the ceremony started, the crooner went viral for not being able to find her assigned seat, but she took social media's jokes about the situation in stride.
"Well, I just want everybody to know, thank you so much for your concern. I found my seat," she shared on episode of Idol one week after the royal celebration. "You know, the memes are meme-ing and I love it. When you look one way for fifteen seconds ... it's just all of a sudden ... the internet takes over."
Perry's Idol costar Lionel Richie also performed at the U.K. concert, and in return, the new monarch and Queen Camilla made a quick cameo on the singing competition via a prerecorded video.