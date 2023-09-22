What Is Russell Brand's Net Worth? How the Actor Made Millions Prior to Being Accused of Rape and Sexual Assault by 4 Women

It seems Russell Brand will need his whopping net worth for the looming legal fees likely headed his way after four different women accused the actor of rape, sexual assault, abuse and bullying between the years of 2006 and 2013.

Between writing books, being an award-winning comedian and landing numerous memorable roles, the 48-year-old's successful career has earned him an impressive estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, though Brand may now only be remembered by the disturbing allegations recently unveiled from his past.