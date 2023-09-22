What Is Russell Brand's Net Worth? How the Actor Made Millions Prior to Being Accused of Rape and Sexual Assault by 4 Women
It seems Russell Brand will need his whopping net worth for the looming legal fees likely headed his way after four different women accused the actor of rape, sexual assault, abuse and bullying between the years of 2006 and 2013.
Between writing books, being an award-winning comedian and landing numerous memorable roles, the 48-year-old's successful career has earned him an impressive estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, though Brand may now only be remembered by the disturbing allegations recently unveiled from his past.
The English star's first recognizable gig was likely as the host of Big Brother and Big Brother's Big Mouth in 2004.
In 2007, Brand landed his first role in a major film as Flash in St. Trinian's, though it wasn't until one year later that he earned a starring role as Aldous Snow in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.
That same year, he signed a two-book publishing deal with HarperCollins Publishers Worldwide for $3.5 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In 2010, Brand returned as the character of Alduous Snow for the sequel film Get Him to the Greek.
As for his comedic career, the ex-husband of Katy Perry has earned three British Comedy Awards and even once performed his funnyman act for Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, prior to their deaths in September 2022 and April 2021, respectively.
Brand's marriage to Perry was short-lived, ending in 2012 after just 14 months as husband and wife. The divorce settlement left him with only $6 million, while the "Dark Horse" singer was awarded a hefty $44 million.
The father-of-two — who shares Mabel, 6, and Peggy, 4, with his wife, Laura — has also owned a few real estate properties throughout his adult life.
Brane reportedly bought a $3.24 million Los Angeles mansion in 2009 as a a Christmas gift for Perry, who was his girlfriend at the time, Celebrity Net Worth cited.
He purchased a luxurious house in Hollywood Hills West for $2.224 million in 2013 and a £3.3million Oxfordshire cottage in 2016.