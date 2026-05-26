Russell Crowe Defends Stern Warning to Autograph Seekers in Viral Video: 'What's Your Problem?'
May 26 2026, Published 7:56 a.m. ET
Russell Crowe is making it clear why he issued a stern warning to autograph seekers outside his hotel in Paris over the weekend.
In a clip, the Gladiator star was surrounded by supporters while leaving the hotel during his trip to attend the French Open. While Crowe initially appeared calm, he quickly addressed the crowd after some people started walking too close to him.
"Stay where you are, don’t f----- push in on me. I’ll come to you. Give everyone space,” he firmly told the group. "As soon as somebody is a d---, I’m gone. We clear?"
One fan quickly replied, “Yes, sir!” before Crowe continued signing autographs for those waiting nearby.
At one point, another supporter asked the Oscar winner if he could write “Maximus” next to his signature in reference to his iconic Gladiator character. Crowe simply responded, “No.”
On Tuesday, May 26, Crowe chimed in on the conversation alongside the clip.
“Everybody got their autograph and selfie, the passage to the hotel was kept free for guests, and I still got to the airport on time,” he wrote on X. “One man, no security. Handled. What’s your problem?”
The viral moment comes shortly after the actor made headlines for his slimmer appearance while attending the French Open with girlfriend Britney Theriot.
Crowe showed off a noticeably trimmer figure while sporting a navy blue suit, baby blue tie, aviator sunglasses and his signature white beard. The actor appeared relaxed and cheerful during the outing and was even spotted smiling after catching a ball during Alexander Zverev’s match.
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According to insiders, Theriot has played a major role in helping Crowe prioritize his wellness in recent years.
“[His weight] was getting to a point where it was endangering his health, so she finally had to step up and say something to him,” a source revealed.
“He didn’t want to go on a super calorie-restricted diet, so instead he’s been focused on eating really clean healthy foods, lots of lean protein and fresh veggies and fruits,” the insider shared.
The actor also reportedly reduced his alcohol intake and began working with a personal trainer to stay active.
“He’s lost a good 30 pounds at this point, but he’s still hoping to drop another 20 pounds to get back to a healthier weight,” the source explained.
The insider added that Crowe’s transformation has been more about his long-term well-being than appearance alone.
“It’s not really about how he looks, this is about his overall health and making sure he’s around for many years to come,” they said. “But, of course, he wants to look his best when he walks down the aisle and that means getting rid of his belly!”
Despite the public attention surrounding his appearance, Theriot has remained supportive throughout the process.
“Britney loves him at any size,” the insider concluded.
Earlier this year, Crowe also shut down rumors surrounding the couple’s age difference after critics repeatedly claimed Theriot was decades younger than him.
“I have clarified this on many occasions, but some people prefer the fiction,” he wrote on X. “It is so ungentlemanly to do this. However, my lovely Britney is 42 years of age. I am 61.”