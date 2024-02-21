Russell Crowe Fans Rave He Looks '20 Years Younger' After Shaving His Face for the First Time Since 2019
Russell Crowe shaved off years along with his beard!
The Unhinged actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, February 19, to debut his new, fresh-faced appearance — and fans couldn't believe how good he looked!
A third chimed in, "It’s nice to change it up and shave. You have a nice face it was hiding behind all that hair."
"Looking good Gladiator," a fourth teased, and another fan quipped, "Smooth criminal!"
"Has it really been so long since you lost the beard?" a separate user marveled. "You still retain that dear perfection you own. A new film and journey is ahead."
This hint at a new role comes months after Crowe teased that he may be considering an early retirement from acting.
"You are standing in front of the mirror, and go: 'Who the f--- is that?" Crowe, who was about to turn 60 at the time, said of the aging process at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival last year. "I am in that period now."
"I will take Ridley Scott as my role model: he is still discovering new things in his work," he said, referring to the 85-year-old filmmaker who directed him in several hit movies including Gladiator, Body of Lies and Robin Hood (2010).
"Or I will just stop, and you will never hear from me again," he added. "I haven't decided what it's going to be. These are two very valid choices."
As OK! previously reported, Crowe's bushy beard was a key part of his character's look in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, where he briefly starred as Zeus.
"He would never have done a cameo role in the past," a source spilled of the A-lister. "And instead of being his usual difficult self on set, he actually got on well with the crew and even signed autographs for fans ... Now, he’s just a big teddy bear!"