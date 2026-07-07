Russell Crowe Melts Hearts With Rare Tribute to Son Tennyson on His 20th Birthday
July 7 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
Russell Crowe is celebrating a special family milestone after paying tribute to his son Tennyson on his 20th birthday.
"20 years ago today, at 7 minutes to 7am, this amazing young man arrived in our lives. Happy Birthday Tenny," the Oscar-winning actor wrote on X on Tuesday, July 7, alongside new photos of his son.
One image showed the father and son bonding as they pose for a mirror selfie. Tennyson smiled while flexing his buff biceps as Russell stood beside him, making for a sweet father-son moment.
The 62-year-old star rarely shares personal family updates on social media. However, this made the birthday tribute especially meaningful to his longtime audience.
Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer Share Two Sons
Russell shares Tennyson with his ex-wife, Danielle Spencer. The former couple is also parents to their older son, Charles, who is 22. They first met in 1989 and maintained an on-and-off relationship for more than a decade before rekindling their romance in 2001.
The couple married in 2003 and welcomed two sons. After separating in 2012, their divorce was finalized in 2018. Despite the end of their marriage, the pair continues to share their family connection through their two children.
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Russell Crowe Says 'Gladiator II' Failed Because It Lacked a 'Moral Core'
Russell recently opened up about why he believes Gladiator II failed to match the original film's success.
Speaking at the Taormina Film Festival, as reported by Variety, the actor said the sequel lacked the "moral core" that made the 2000 Oscar-winning movie so powerful.
He explained that while filming the original Gladiator, he pushed back against plans for a romance scene between his character, Maximus, and Connie Nielsen's Lucilla. Russell felt it would have taken away from Maximus' mission to avenge the deaths of his wife and son.
"When we were shooting that film, there was a lot of pressure. The studio, the producers [thought] there should be s-x between Maximus and the female characters. I kept pushing back."
"This is the story of a man avenging the death of his wife and his child," Russell said.
He continued, "There cannot be a moment in that journey where he stops and has s-x with somebody. It doesn’t make any sense because that destroys the journey."
According to Russell, director Ridley Scott ultimately agreed with his view, helping preserve what he believes became the film's emotional heart.
Russell Crowe Shuts Down Marriage Rumors With Girlfriend Britney Theriot
Since 2020, Russell has been in a relationship with former actress Britney Theriot. The two first met in 2013 while working together on the film Broken City.
In an interview with Australia's 60 Minutes, which was broadcast on Sunday, November 2, 2025, Russell revealed that he has no intention of marrying again. Responding to persistent rumors regarding his engagement, Russell informed journalist Karl Stefanovic, "All these reports keep coming out saying that Britney and I are engaged and I'm going to get married again."
"No," he stated.
Russell further elaborated, "We are very, very good friends, and we have a wonderful relationship. My life is so joyous and happy at the moment — why ruin that with a wedding?"
He added, "Why would I go through… I've been married once. I know how it can go and where it can go. So I don't need to go to that place."