NEWS Russell Crowe Melts Hearts With Rare Tribute to Son Tennyson on His 20th Birthday Source: MEGA Russell Crowe shared new photos of Tennyson Crowe to mark his milestone birthday. Ayesha Zafar July 7 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Russell Crowe is celebrating a special family milestone after paying tribute to his son Tennyson on his 20th birthday. "20 years ago today, at 7 minutes to 7am, this amazing young man arrived in our lives. Happy Birthday Tenny," the Oscar-winning actor wrote on X on Tuesday, July 7, alongside new photos of his son.

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Source: @RUSSELLCROWE/TWITTER Russell Crowe and son Tennyson pose for a mirror selfie shared on the actor's X account.

One image showed the father and son bonding as they pose for a mirror selfie. Tennyson smiled while flexing his buff biceps as Russell stood beside him, making for a sweet father-son moment. The 62-year-old star rarely shares personal family updates on social media. However, this made the birthday tribute especially meaningful to his longtime audience.

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Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer Share Two Sons

Source: MEGA Russell Crowe has largely kept his family life private, making the birthday tribute a rare public moment.

Russell shares Tennyson with his ex-wife, Danielle Spencer. The former couple is also parents to their older son, Charles, who is 22. They first met in 1989 and maintained an on-and-off relationship for more than a decade before rekindling their romance in 2001. The couple married in 2003 and welcomed two sons. After separating in 2012, their divorce was finalized in 2018. Despite the end of their marriage, the pair continues to share their family connection through their two children.

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Russell Crowe Says 'Gladiator II' Failed Because It Lacked a 'Moral Core'

Source: MEGA Speaking at the Taormina Film Festival, Russell Crowe said Gladiator II failed because it lacked the moral core that made the original film a success.

Russell recently opened up about why he believes Gladiator II failed to match the original film's success. Speaking at the Taormina Film Festival, as reported by Variety, the actor said the sequel lacked the "moral core" that made the 2000 Oscar-winning movie so powerful. He explained that while filming the original Gladiator, he pushed back against plans for a romance scene between his character, Maximus, and Connie Nielsen's Lucilla. Russell felt it would have taken away from Maximus' mission to avenge the deaths of his wife and son. "When we were shooting that film, there was a lot of pressure. The studio, the producers [thought] there should be s-x between Maximus and the female characters. I kept pushing back." "This is the story of a man avenging the death of his wife and his child," Russell said. He continued, "There cannot be a moment in that journey where he stops and has s-x with somebody. It doesn’t make any sense because that destroys the journey." According to Russell, director Ridley Scott ultimately agreed with his view, helping preserve what he believes became the film's emotional heart.

Russell Crowe Shuts Down Marriage Rumors With Girlfriend Britney Theriot

Source: MEGA Russell Crowe recently shut down marriage rumors, saying he has no plans to marry longtime partner Britney Theriot.