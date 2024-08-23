Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 'Barely Have a Moment of Downtime' or the 'Bandwidth' to Think About Baby No. 5: Source
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a lot going on at the moment.
According to an insider, the Hollywood power couple has been so busy with their dual blockbusters this summer, they haven't had a minute to think about expanding their family.
"So the two of them barely have a moment of downtime, let alone the bandwidth to plan around the best baby-making schedule," a source explained of their hectic summer. "They do a great job with the PR and presenting this image that they're joined at the hip, but that's because they're brilliant with their timing."
The Gossip Girl alum, 36, and the Deadpool star, 47, have come under fire recently for their joint promotion of Lively's domestic-violence centered film, It Ends with Us, and have both been accused of not handling the topic properly.
The mother-of-four, who shares James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child born in 2023, with Reynolds, has been in the hot seat after interviews have resurfaced where she used a transphobic slur numerous times and others where she's been extremely rude to journalists.
In a 2012 sit down, the former teen star said, "I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they better be t-------. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated."
In another horrific instance from 2009, Lively used the phrase while talking about how she felt working on the CW series. "I feel like a t----- a lot of the time. I don’t know, I’m … large? They put me in six-inch heels, and I tower over every man. I’ve got this long hair and lots of clothes and makeup on. I just feel really big a lot of the time, and I’m surrounded by a lot of tiny people. I feel like a man sometimes," she stated.
Lively was slammed once again when reporter Kjersti Flaa brought up her awkward 2016 interview with the A Simple Favor star where she snapped at Flaa after she congratulated her on her pregnancy.
“It was such a traumatizing experience to me,” the interviewer recalled about speaking with Lively. “I was there to do a job, and they made sure to make it as difficult as possible for me to do that. I was there so they could promote a movie. I was invited to meet them. It certainly did not feel like that. I felt belittled and ignored, and it made me question if I ever wanted to do these types of interviews again."
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Lively and Reynolds.