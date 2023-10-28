Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's No Phone Rule: Pair Turns Off Their Devices While Bonding With Their Kids
Sometimes Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively like to go technology-free.
The powerhouse pair — who tied the knot in 2012 — occasionally shut off their cell phones during the day in an effort to form a better bond with their four children, daughters James, 8, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and a newborn they welcomed in February, whose gender and name has yet to be revealed.
With four children under the age of ten, Reynolds started to turn off his device three different times throughout the day, which caused Lively to follow in his footsteps and do the same, according to a source.
"When you’re on your phone, the people around you feel you aren’t present," the insider explained to a news publication of the reasoning behind Reynolds' self-made cell phone policy.
"So now, when he takes the older kids to school he turns off his phone so he can [talk to them]. He does the same thing when he picks them up, and once the kids are tucked in, his phone goes off so his wife gets his full attention," the confidante continued regarding Reynolds' daily routine.
The father-of-four's positive habit has caused Lively to "follow suit," as "they find that the simple action helps bring them closer."
The longtime lovers' limited cell phone use aligns with the duo's ongoing attempt to shelter their children from the spotlight, despite their parents being two A-list actors.
In September 2022, the Gossip Girl actress shared photos from her most recent pregnancy, while shading paparazzi for having an intrusive interest in her and Reynolds' lives.
"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," Lively expressed in the caption of the post. "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love!"
Lively has previously begged paparazzi to leave her and Reynolds' children alone, as the parents have made the mutual decision to keep their kids off of the internet until they were old enough to make the decision to do so on their own.
"This is so disturbing," the blonde beauty ridiculed in the comments section of an Instagram account that shared a picture of her and Reynolds walking with their three daughters in October 2021.
"I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please," she begged at the time, noting, "some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT."
