Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's No Phone Rule: Pair Turns Off Their Devices While Bonding With Their Kids

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," Lively expressed in the caption of the post. "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love!"

Lively has previously begged paparazzi to leave her and Reynolds' children alone, as the parents have made the mutual decision to keep their kids off of the internet until they were old enough to make the decision to do so on their own.