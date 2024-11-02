Ryan Reynolds Fires Back at Neighbor Martha Stewart After She Disses the 'Serious' Actor's Personality

"He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious. He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny," she alleged about Reynolds. "Maybe he can get to be funny again ... I’m going to get in trouble!"

Stewart has been friendly with the Free Guy alum and his wife, Blake Lively, after they purchased a home in her town. "She moved into my neighborhood a couple of years ago with Ryan — before they got married, they bought a house right around the corner from my house. And they started to come over, not to borrow sugar, but just as friends," the Martha Stewart Living star said in a 2014 interview about the Gossip Girl actress, 37.