Ryan Reynolds Fires Back at Neighbor Martha Stewart After She Disses the 'Serious' Actor's Personality
Are Ryan Reynolds and Martha Stewart fighting?
After the lifestyle icon, 83, claimed the Deadpool actor's funny guy persona isn't how he is in real life, Reynolds, 48, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address what Stewart, who is his neighbor, said about him.
"I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry," The Proposal actor penned in the Saturday, November 2, update about her remarks. "She really closed the gap after a mile or so."
The response comes after the businesswoman appeared on Bilt Rewards’ November Rent Free game show and said that Reynolds is extremely "serious" when at home in Bedford, N.Y., where they both reside.
"He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious. He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny," she alleged about Reynolds. "Maybe he can get to be funny again ... I’m going to get in trouble!"
Stewart has been friendly with the Free Guy alum and his wife, Blake Lively, after they purchased a home in her town. "She moved into my neighborhood a couple of years ago with Ryan — before they got married, they bought a house right around the corner from my house. And they started to come over, not to borrow sugar, but just as friends," the Martha Stewart Living star said in a 2014 interview about the Gossip Girl actress, 37.
"They’re very friendly, very nice people," Stewart confirmed of the Hollywood power couple, who wed in 2012. "In a way, kind of shy — not shy on the screen, at all, if you’ve seen any of Blake’s movies — but very shy in person. But she's a baker and a homemaker and now she's starting her own blog [Preserve] ... I haven't seen it yet."
The television personality has never been one to hold back when talking about her perception of people. As OK! previously reported, Stewart opened up about what allegedly caused the demise of her friendship with Ina Garten after her 2004 prison stint for conspiracy, obstruction and lying to investigators during an insider trading investigation.
“When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me. I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly,” Stewart claimed in a recent interview about her fellow lifestyle icon.
Despite their broken friendship, Stewart's publicist later confirmed she was "not bitter at all and there’s no feud."
HuffPost conducted the 2014 interview with Stewart.