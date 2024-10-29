Blake Lively Shares Makeup-Free and Glam Photos, Admits She Used to Participate in 'Painful' Trend to Make Her 'Lips Look Huge'
Blake Lively's makeup routine sure has changed over the years!
Before attending the CFDA Awards on Monday, October 28, the actress shared a few behind-the-scenes photos and revealed how her makeup artist plumps up her lips.
"When @cgonzalezbeauty does the Gen Z eye shadow lip trick to make your lips look huge…" she captioned an Instagram Story selfie showing off her pout.
"But then... You wash off your makeup & accept that you are a millennial girl who, in high school used to wear lip gloss with alarming amounts of chili peppers inside for a plump because we were THAT committed to bad ideas," the Gossip Girl alum, 37, quipped in text alongside a makeup-free shot.
"Turns out eyeshadows are way less painful than Carolina Reapers. Thank you @cgonzalezbeauty for not turning my mouth into an episode of Hot Ones," the mother-of-four added, referencing the show where celebrities try extremely spicy chicken wings.
The blonde bombshell also posted a photo of her hair before and after someone styled it with products from her Blake Brown Beauty line.
Lively joked the process was taking forever because "I have 1000 children and had to stop 12x to do everything from heat @interludenyc Pop Tarts, to check out some air dry clay creations."
"Nothing better," she declared. "Except eating them yourself and lying to your family that they were all sold out again. Thankfully @jennifer_yepez always has my back. And front. And sides)."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lively had a rollercoaster of a summer due to the drama that exploded when her film It Ends With Us released, as it was revealed that she and costar Justin Baldoni butted heads on set.
One source claimed the two had different ideas on the script, adding that Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, allegedly rewrote a scene without director Baldoni's knowledge.
Another insider said the actress felt fat-shamed by Baldoni, as before he had to pick her up in a scene, he inquired how much she weighed. Lively had given birth to her fourth child just months prior, but a source insisted the Jane the Virgin actor, 40, only asked because he had a back injury.
Amid the drama, several old interviews featuring Lively resurfaced, with many viewers claiming she acted rude toward reporters. Meanwhile, other fans of the movie, which centers on domestic violence, didn't approve of how the flick was promoted.
Once insider told a news outlet the A Simple Favor lead "initially felt very vulnerable and upset" about the ordeal.
"During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light," they pointed out. "She's just not used to this kind of drama."
Lively's brother-in-law Bart Johnson spoke out on the drama, telling one fan via social media, "I can promise you the truth has not come out yet. Blake worked harder on this film than anything I’ve seen her do my entire life. Because it meant so much to her."