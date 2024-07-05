Martha Stewart 'Surprised' by 'Harsh Judgement' of New Summer Decorations After She 'Was So Happy' With Results in Maine Mansion
Martha Stewart is the queen of lifestyle — so why are people criticizing the way she decorated her summer home?!
On Wednesday, July 3, the American businesswoman took to Instagram to clap back at haters after social media trolls appeared to disapprove of her "bland" Maine mansion.
"I rarely read all the comments that come in after I post, but because I was so happy at the transformation of my Maine living room I did go through many of the comments and was surprised at the harsh judgment so many displayed!!!" Stewart, 82, expressed of her disappointment.
She explained: "I and my Maine helpers spent three hours moving out the old furniture and putting in the new. We were pleased that the pieces actually fit the room and were proportionate to the large size of the space The was not a 'decorator's' professional installation. It was an attempt to change quickly and efficiently make a house a home."
"Or a room a beautiful livable spac, [which] takes a lot more than three hours," Stewart noted, promising: "Of course there will be color, plants, mirrors, a new rug or two and other art and objects."
The cookbook author asked her two million followers to "stay tuned!!!!" for updates on the progress of decorations in the New England estate.
"And by the way the birds are chromo lithographs by Carroll Tyson known as the '6Audubon of Maine' — so beautiful!" Stewart concluded regarding prints displayed on the wall around her fireplace, which she shared a photo of alongside her lengthy social media caption.
The Martha Knows Best star's response to haters came just one day after she detailed her summer refresh for fans via Instagram.
"Big day rearranging the furniture in the three main living rooms at Skylands. We switched the living room from grey-blue upholstery to a creamy, pale buttery yellow (all the yellow came from lily pond lane which I sold two years ago!). The library is much more comfortable now and the faux Bois table is now the card table. I love the rustic, yet elegant, charm of this lovely 1925 house," Stewart expressed while providing photos from inside of the lavish property.
While there were plenty of supportive comments hyping up the television personality, numerous individuals shaded Stewart's decorating skills.
"Doesn't look homey and inviting. Looks more like a furniture showroom than a home. Sad to see," one hater snubbed, as another added, "Yuck. It looks like a Marriott suite living room in 1987."
"Hate to say it… but I will. It doesn’t look like there is 1 comfortable chair…. The colors are so bland. Doesn’t look like a home, it looks like a very masculine men’s club lobby. I guess if you’re happy with it, that’s all that matters," a third critic complained, while a fourth claimed: "Not your best work. It feels empty like no soul empty."