Ryan Reynolds Not Attending 2025 Golden Globes Despite Nomination as Blake Lively's Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni Explodes

Baldoni also claimed Reynolds, who was not in the film nor was he on the production team, allegedly bullied him during a meeting with the Hollywood power couple at their New York City apartment while accusing him of fat-shaming his wife after he inquired about her weight for a scene where he picked her up.

The Five Feet Apart director alleged the confrontation with The Proposal star was “delivered, perhaps intentionally, as other celebrity friends were coming in and out of their penthouse.” Per the suit, Baldoni claimed Reynolds was "so aggressive" during the meet up that he felt "compelled to offer repeated apologies, despite his question being entirely reasonable and made in good faith."