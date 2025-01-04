or
Ryan Reynolds Not Attending 2025 Golden Globes Despite Nomination as Blake Lively's Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni Explodes

According to a report, Ryan Reynolds will not attend the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

Jan. 4 2025

Ryan Reynolds will not be walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes.

According to a report, the action star, 48, will not be in attendance at the Sunday, January 5, awards show despite Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine scoring a nomination as his wife, Blake Lively's legal battle against Justin Baldoni continues to make headlines.

The source also claimed Reynolds' costar Hugh Jackman would not be at the star-studded event and that the decision was allegedly made long before the It Ends with Us drama exploded.

The update comes after Baldoni sued The New York Times for $250 million after they published the Gossip Girl alum's complaint against him filled with allegations of sexual harassment and accusing him of trying to destroy her career.

The director's lawyer, Bryan Freedom claimed the publication "cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful ‘untouchable’ Hollywood elites, disregarding journalistic practices and ethics once befitting of the revered publication by using doctored and manipulated texts and intentionally omitting texts which dispute their chosen PR narrative."

"The Times compounded its journalistic failures by uncritically advancing Lively’s unsubstantiated claims of sexual harassment against Heath and Baldoni. … [with the] CRD complaint even labeling [that] footage as ‘p----------.’ This claim is patently absurd," the filing claimed. "The video in question was a (non-pornographic) recording of Heath’s wife during a home birth — a deeply personal one with no sexual overtone. To distort this benign event into an act of sexual misconduct is outrageous and emblematic of the lengths to which Lively and her collaborators are willing to go to defame plaintiffs."

Baldoni also claimed Reynolds, who was not in the film nor was he on the production team, allegedly bullied him during a meeting with the Hollywood power couple at their New York City apartment while accusing him of fat-shaming his wife after he inquired about her weight for a scene where he picked her up.

The Five Feet Apart director alleged the confrontation with The Proposal star was “delivered, perhaps intentionally, as other celebrity friends were coming in and out of their penthouse.” Per the suit, Baldoni claimed Reynolds was "so aggressive" during the meet up that he felt "compelled to offer repeated apologies, despite his question being entirely reasonable and made in good faith."

“Baldoni, in an effort to avoid further confrontation with Lively and Reynolds and rebuild rapport with his costar, continued to bend to her will,” the lawsuit stated.

In response to the filmmakers' filing, the blonde beauty's attorney released a statement, adding in part, "Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively’s California Civil Rights Department Complaint, nor her federal complaint, filed earlier today. This lawsuit is based on the obviously false premise that Ms. Lively’s administrative complaint against Wayfarer and others was a ruse based on a choice ‘not to file a lawsuit against Baldoni, Wayfarer,’ and that ‘litigation was never her ultimate goal.’ As demonstrated by the federal complaint filed by Ms. Lively earlier today, that frame of reference for the Wayfarer lawsuit is false. While we will not litigate this matter in the press, we do encourage people to read Ms. Lively’s complaint in its entirety. We look forward to addressing each and every one of Wayfarer’s allegations in court."

Deadline reported Reynolds and Jackman would not be at the 2025 Golden Globes.

