Ryan Seacrest 'Could Make $28 Million' If He Takes Over for Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'

However, other sources have claimed longtime letter turner, Vanna White, has also been eyeing the sought after job.

"The next year is going to be quite the ride and Vanna wants to be a part of it all even after he leaves, and she hopes they don't force her out," the insider dished. "Vanna is in it for the long haul. If she doesn't take over Pat's job when he is done, she would like to be a part of the selection process for Pat's replacement because if it is up to her, she is in it forever."