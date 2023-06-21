Ryan Seacrest 'Could Make $28 Million' If He Takes Over for Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Ryan Seacrest could be seeing a major pay day if he takes over for Pat Sajak.
According to Radar, if the American Idol judge assumes hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune, he could rake in $28 million — making him the highest-paid person on television.
Due to Seacrest's gig on the ABC competition show — where he brings in $12 million per year — along with his other producing ventures, the media mogul could take the title of richest man in television from Dr. Phil McGraw.
As OK! previously reported, Sajak announced earlier this month that after 41 seasons, he will be retiring from his duties on the hit game show. “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he revealed in a statement.
“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)," he concluded his statement.
While rumors have swirled about Seacrest coming onboard, the 76-year-old had much different idea about who should fill his shoes — his very own daughter Maggie Sajak.
"Pat's hinted he may retire when his contract expires in 2024 and clearly, he wants Maggie to carry on," an insider spilled.
"Behind-the-scenes, it's turned into an all-out war. Pat's trying to elbow her aside to make room for Maggie," the source continued of the television star.
However, other sources have claimed longtime letter turner, Vanna White, has also been eyeing the sought after job.
"The next year is going to be quite the ride and Vanna wants to be a part of it all even after he leaves, and she hopes they don't force her out," the insider dished. "Vanna is in it for the long haul. If she doesn't take over Pat's job when he is done, she would like to be a part of the selection process for Pat's replacement because if it is up to her, she is in it forever."