America’s sexiest daytime host Ryan Seacrest was born for superstardom. His mother, Constance Marie, told The Atlanta Journal Constitution, “Instead of playing with G.I. Joes or Cowboys and Indians, Ryan would always have a little microphone and do shows in the house.”

Seacrest got his start in radio while still in high school. When a regular DJ called in sick, the daytime talker was given his chance to shine, and he impressed the program director so much, he was given the weekend overnight shift at Star 94 in Atlanta.

From there, the handsome radio star went on to take over the small screen, hosting the game show Gladiator 2000, then TNN’s reality TV series Ultimate Revenge.

It was in 2002 that Seacrest became a household name, when he became the face of the FOX singing competition show American Idol, putting him in over 30 million-plus homes a week.

Since then, the TV icon has remained host of Idol and took over for Michael Strahan as Kelly Ripa’s right-hand man on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Seacrest has won over America’s heart with his talent, personality and charm.

Scroll through to see the best throwback photos of Seacrest from prom, college and more.