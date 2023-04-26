Ryan Seacrest Under Fire for Teasing 'American Idol' Contestants: 'So Nasty'
Fans of American Idol weren't pleased with Ryan Seacrest's behavior on the Monday, April 24, show.
As contestants sang their hearts out before facing elimination, the longtime host teased some of them over their potential exits with some not-so kind words.
"You sang 'Lose You to Love Me.' We might lose you tonight," he told one performer, seeming to diss their rendition of Selena Gomez's hit song.
"'We might lose you tonight' was so nasty omg," one Reddit user said in reaction, while another noted the red carpet correspondent was "being such a d*** tonight."
Others complained about the way he eliminated singers and toyed with their emotions.
"F*** how Ryan Seacrest told Oliva Soli that she wasn't in the top 12. He made her believe she was in, we were ALL confused," one Twitter user wrote. "THIS is why you need to just say 'You're in or you're not in' instead of this b**** a** trickery, OK?."
Seacrest, 48, isn't the only American Idol star to come under fire this season, as judge Katy Perry made contestant Sara Beth Liebe feel mom-shamed during the original audition rounds.
The ordeal went down on the April 2 episode, when Liebe, 25, shocked the judges by revealing she's a mom-of-three. Perry, 38, pretended to faint and almost fell on a table, to which Liebe responded, "If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out."
"Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much," the "Roar" songstress replied.
Liebe tried to brush off the rude remark while on camera, but afterwards, she admitted she was mortified.
"It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful and that's that," Liebe expressed in a follow-up TikTok video. "But I did want to take this opportunity to just say that I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom shaming is super lame and I think that it's hard enough to be a mom, and it's hard enough to be a woman."