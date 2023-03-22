Katy Perry Blasted By 'American Idol' Contestant After Making 'Hurtful Mom Shaming' Joke On-Air

American Idol contestant Sara Beth Liebe is calling Katy Perry out after the pop star made an insensitive comment in her audition.

During the encounter in question, Perry told the 25-year-old mother-of-three, "Honey, you been laying on the table too much!" in reference to Liebe being a young mom. The remark came after the American Idol hopeful joked, "If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out."