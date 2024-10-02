Sabrina Carpenter Hits Back at Hater Accusing Her of Lip-Syncing: 'I Sing Live Every Show'
Sabrina Carpenter's working late 'cause she's a singer — who isn't lip-syncing!
The pop star recently put haters in their place after internet trolls falsely accused the "Espresso" hitmaker of not actually singing when she's performing in front of a live audience during her Short n' Sweet Tour.
In response to a TikTok claiming Carpenter only sings "40 percent" of the time during her concerts, the "Please Please Please" hitmaker insisted: "I sing live every show 100 [percent]. Would you like to speak to my audio engineers?"
The false claim made the Disney Channel alum the latest artist to be accused by social media trolls of lip-syncing, as Taylor Swift, Lenny Kravitz and other popular performers have also been targeted by critics speculating their microphones might not be fully on when they are belting out their songs on stage.
Swift was accused by David Grohl of lip-syncing during the Eras Tour, though she clapped back at him by telling the crowd at her concert one day later: "Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much."
Meanwhile, viewers of the 2024 People's Choice Awards speculated Kravitz was lip-syncing at the event, where he accepted the Music Icon Award.
Carpenter has been making historical moves in the music industry recently — even making it on TIME's 100 Next list, which recognizes "100 emerging leaders from across the world who are shaping the future," per the publication.
In an interview with the outlet, the 25-year-old opened up about how much her recent performances have meant to her.
"There were so many things I dreamt of doing as a little girl I got to do this year that felt like such a cool, sweet, little bucket-list moment for my younger self," Carpenter reflected in reference to her skyrocketing success as an opener for Swift, performing at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, being a musical guest on Saturday Night Live and more.
"I literally threw up when I found out about SNL. Not to be graphic," she joked. "I grew up watching those performances and being like, I want to do that. But then it all just seemed so—not even out of reach, just like I had a different plan in my head of when it was all supposed to happen."
While her success took longer than she thought it might, Carpenter knows now that things turned out exactly how they were supposed to.
"I feel so prepared for these moments," she shared. "If I was even 17 or 18, I think I would have been way, way more nervous and intimidated."