Sabrina Carpenter Hits Back at Hater Accusing Her of Lip-Syncing: 'I Sing Live Every Show'

In response to a TikTok claiming Carpenter only sings "40 percent" of the time during her concerts, the "Please Please Please" hitmaker insisted: "I sing live every show 100 [percent]. Would you like to speak to my audio engineers?"

The false claim made the Disney Channel alum the latest artist to be accused by social media trolls of lip-syncing, as Taylor Swift, Lenny Kravitz and other popular performers have also been targeted by critics speculating their microphones might not be fully on when they are belting out their songs on stage.