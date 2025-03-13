NEWS Sabrina Carpenter Fans Drool Over Singer’s Makeup-Free Selfie Despite Her Feeling 'Sick as a Dog': 'Gorgeous!' Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter stunned fans with a makeup-free selfie, even while feeling ‘sick as a dog.'

Sabrina Carpenter isn’t letting a little illness stop her from serving looks! The “Nonsense” singer hopped on her Instagram Stories to drop a makeup-free selfie, rocking a muted yellow cardigan and an animal-print scarf wrapped around her head.

“I am sick like a dog. But I can’t wait for tonight Glasgow,” she wrote, adding a sunflower emoji as she hyped herself up before her Short n’ Sweet concert in Scotland.

Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram Sabrina Carpenter shared a makeup-free selfie despite feeling under the weather.

Despite her downcast expression in the photo, her striking green eyes still popped through her platinum blonde curtain bangs. Fans couldn’t help but rave about her dedication after she hit the stage, flooding TikTok with praise for her performance.

“She said … she’s sick tonight and she’s still performing amazing 😭,” one fan gushed. “She said on her insta that she’s sick today and she’s still performing amazing 😭,” another echoed. “She’s so d--- gorgeous! & I’m obsessed with her outfit 🥰💕,” a third chimed in. “I thought she was sick?” someone questioned, while another clapped back, “artists still perform when they’re sick. sick doesn’t just mean sore throat.” “Even sick she sounds amazing!!!” a fifth added.

Source: @concertbecca/TikTok Her fans praised the artist for delivering an amazing show despite being ill.

To prove she wasn’t letting her condition slow her down, Carpenter later posted a stunning shot from the concert in which she winked at the camera while kneeling on stage in a silver two-piece mini dress. “I love you Glasgow,” she captioned the pic, adding a kiss emoji.

Beyond the support from her fans, Carpenter’s latest album is making major waves. Short n’ Sweet just climbed back to No. 1 on the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart, reclaiming its throne after previously holding the top spot, per Forbes. For an impressive 28 weeks straight, the album dominated the chart, never dropping below the top five. It even snagged the No. 1 spot on the Official Albums Streaming Chart, making it the most-streamed release in the U.K. this week.

Source: mega The singer told fans she was sick but still excited to perform in Glasgow.

In a recent interview with People, the “Please Please Please” singer reflected on her success. “I’ve always been true to myself and believed in my work since I was young,” she said. “I’ve realized that it’s always been about the small baby steps that you take over time to get you to this point.” “These collaborations have felt super authentic to this album and tour and fan friendly, which I’m grateful for,” she added.

And the wins keep coming as Carpenter recently scored her first-ever Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for 2025. “It’s great to work with a brand that values the same things I do and finds ways to make my concerts more accessible and exciting for my fans,” she noted.

Source: MEGA The blonde beauty's album, 'Short n’ Sweet,' returned to No. 1 on the U.K. charts.