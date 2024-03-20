OK Magazine
Bianca Censori Compared to Kanye West's Ex Kim Kardashian as She Steps Out in Tiny Metallic Miniskirt With Disgraced Rapper

By:

Mar. 20 2024, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Is Bianca Censori channeling her inner Kim Kardashian?

On Tuesday, March 19, the wife of Kanye West stepped out alongside her hubby in a metallic extremely small skirt, a thong and a gray bra, which appeared to be eerily similar to the reality TV star’s 2022 Skims line.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been married since December 2022.

Censori stepped out in the skimpy outfit while she and West exited a building in West Hollywood, Calif. The skirt was so small the Australian architect’s backside was fully exposed as she made a public appearance.

The possible reference to Kardashian came after Censori and The Kardashians star were spotted hanging out at West’s listening party for his Vultures 2 album.

Kardashian — who shares four kids, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with West — made an appearance at the San Francisco, Calif., event and stood side by side with her ex’s wife, whom he married in December 2022.

Video footage shared by Dj Pharris from March 12 showed Kardashian and Censori appearing cordial as they enjoyed West's music. The 43-year-old and the 46-year-old’s son Saint even shouted the words to one of his father's songs.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West do not share any children yet.

Additionally, the clip displayed the somewhat look-alikes acting friendly, with Kardashian sporting an all-black ensemble while Censori wore a revealing light pink top, white tights and kitten heels.

While Censori’s outfit for the event was a bit more covered up than usual, West has taken a lot of heat lately as many assume he has been dressing the 29-year-old inappropriately — including Censori’s father.

According to a source, Leo Censori would like to speak to the rapper about how he treats his daughter.

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” the insider spilled.

Kanye West has received criticism for how he dresses wife Bianca Censori.

“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands,” they added. “He knows that there is no way in h--- that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.”

Leo is also allegedly angry with the “Stronger” artist for isolating his daughter from her brood since their marriage began.

Kanye West was previously married to Kim Kardashian.

“If this isn’t bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori’s daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family,” the source continued. “Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.”

Source: OK!
“No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control,” they concluded.

Page Six reported on Censori and West's recent outing.

