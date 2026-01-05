Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off Sheer Jeweled Dress During Racy New Year's Eve Bash: Photos
Jan. 5 2026, Published 7:46 a.m. ET
Sabrina Carpenter celebrated the new year in style!
The singer shared a carousel of Instagram photos that captured how she rang in New Year’s Eve with close friends while escaping the city. In one mirror selfie, the “Go Go Juice” singer put her daring outfit on full display. She wore a sheer dress adorned with jeweled patches and a plunging neckline that highlighted her figure. The translucent fabric left little to the imagination, with her underwear visible beneath the look.
She kept her makeup sultry, opting for smoky eyes and deeper tones. She finished things off with a fresh set of dark red nails.
“♡,” she wrote simply in the caption.
Another photo showed Carpenter posing indoors with a friend while wearing a sheer gold mini dress covered in sequins. The flirty outfit featured delicate fringe details that shimmered under the light, perfectly matching the festive mood of the night.
The vibe shifted in another snap taken outdoors, where the “Juno” hitmaker bundled up in the countryside. Wearing a brown fur coat and a beret, Carpenter smiled alongside friends as they held drinks and enjoyed a relaxed New Year’s Eve moment away from the spotlight.
One image focused on a cozy dinner table scene, complete with flickering candles, scattered art supplies and hand-drawn portraits of her friends.
The carousel also included a daytime photo of Carpenter strolling through the snow with a pal. She looked effortlessly chic in a light-colored coat with fur trim, sunglasses and winter accessories.
In another wintery shot, the pop star stunned in a tiny pink coat paired with a black mini skirt. She added a sun-kissed blush as she posed against the snowy backdrop, blending playful glam with cold-weather style.
The festive post comes after Carpenter opened up about her steamy album Man’s Best Friend.
She told Interview the meaning behind the title, saying, “This is another question that I’ve been asked a few times. The day after I announced the album, I was on a plane and the flight attendant just bends over and he’s like, ‘But why Man’s Best Friend?’ I was like, ‘Honey, you’re going to have to listen to the album.’ You can be sure that anything I do and say has a little bit of a wink to it.”
Speaking about the s--related themes on the album, the “Please Please Please” musician added, “I mean, there’s a lot of nuance to this and I’m not naive to that, but I felt like, ‘Why is this taboo?’ This is something that women experience in such a real way, becoming comfortable with themselves and who they are. There’s so many reasons why I called it Man’s Best Friend and there’s so many layers in the experiences that I was going through at the time where, emotionally, I felt like one. I’m really, really grateful that there’s enough of my audience that really knows me as a person that will be able to hear these songs how they’re intended. It’s always going to be up to interpretation and I understand that. But I’m glad you like my sexual content.”