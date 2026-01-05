Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off Sheer Jeweled Dress During Racy New Year's Eve Bash: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated the new year in style! The singer shared a carousel of Instagram photos that captured how she rang in New Year’s Eve with close friends while escaping the city. In one mirror selfie, the “Go Go Juice” singer put her daring outfit on full display. She wore a sheer dress adorned with jeweled patches and a plunging neckline that highlighted her figure. The translucent fabric left little to the imagination, with her underwear visible beneath the look.

Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram Sabrina Carpenter wore a sheer jeweled dress to celebrate New Year's Eve.

She kept her makeup sultry, opting for smoky eyes and deeper tones. She finished things off with a fresh set of dark red nails.

“♡,” she wrote simply in the caption.

Another photo showed Carpenter posing indoors with a friend while wearing a sheer gold mini dress covered in sequins. The flirty outfit featured delicate fringe details that shimmered under the light, perfectly matching the festive mood of the night. The vibe shifted in another snap taken outdoors, where the “Juno” hitmaker bundled up in the countryside. Wearing a brown fur coat and a beret, Carpenter smiled alongside friends as they held drinks and enjoyed a relaxed New Year’s Eve moment away from the spotlight.

Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram The singer also wore a shimmering gold mini dress.

One image focused on a cozy dinner table scene, complete with flickering candles, scattered art supplies and hand-drawn portraits of her friends. The carousel also included a daytime photo of Carpenter strolling through the snow with a pal. She looked effortlessly chic in a light-colored coat with fur trim, sunglasses and winter accessories.

In another wintery shot, the pop star stunned in a tiny pink coat paired with a black mini skirt. She added a sun-kissed blush as she posed against the snowy backdrop, blending playful glam with cold-weather style.

Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram Sabrina Carpenter celebrated New Year’s Eve with close friends.

The festive post comes after Carpenter opened up about her steamy album Man’s Best Friend. She told Interview the meaning behind the title, saying, “This is another question that I’ve been asked a few times. The day after I announced the album, I was on a plane and the flight attendant just bends over and he’s like, ‘But why Man’s Best Friend?’ I was like, ‘Honey, you’re going to have to listen to the album.’ You can be sure that anything I do and say has a little bit of a wink to it.”

Source: MEGA 'Man's Best Friend' has 'layers,' the singer said.