Sacha Baron Cohen Fires Back at Rebel Wilson After She Called Him a 'Massive A------' in New Memoir

While on Australian radio’s Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2014, Wilson spoke out about Cohen's antics.

“Sacha is so outrageous. Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny.’ And I’m, like, ‘No!’ “Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me,'” she said.

But then she revealed how things quickly changed for the worse. “He was like, ‘Rebel can you just stick your finger up my butt?’ And I went, ‘What do you mean Sacha? That’s not in the script,’” Wilson claimed. “And he’s like, ‘Look, I’ll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it’ll be a really funny bit.’”