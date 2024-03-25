Sacha Baron Cohen Fires Back at Rebel Wilson After She Called Him a 'Massive A------' in New Memoir
Sacha Baron Cohen fired back at Rebel Wilson after she called him a massive "a-------" in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, which releases on April 2.
“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” a rep for Cohen told Us Weekly on Monday, March 25.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, 44, who appeared alongside Cohen, 52, in The Brothers Grimsby, said the actor intervened once he heard she was exposing him in the tell-all.
"I wrote about an a------ in my book. Now, said a------ is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers," Wilson — who has a law degree from the University of New South Wales — wrote on her Instagram Story in late March. "He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."
She later revealed the identity of the Hollywood star via social media. "I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," the Pitch Perfect alum wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 24. "The ‘a------’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."
While on Australian radio’s Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2014, Wilson spoke out about Cohen's antics.
“Sacha is so outrageous. Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny.’ And I’m, like, ‘No!’ “Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me,'” she said.
But then she revealed how things quickly changed for the worse. “He was like, ‘Rebel can you just stick your finger up my butt?’ And I went, ‘What do you mean Sacha? That’s not in the script,’” Wilson claimed. “And he’s like, ‘Look, I’ll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it’ll be a really funny bit.’”
Wilson previously shared that she won't put up with rude people in the industry.
“I don’t work with a--------.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean that sounds sensible, logical,’” she said in an Instagram video earlier this month. “Then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that: Older people in the industry.”