Revealed: Rebel Wilson Exposes 'A-------' Actor Who Is Threatening Her Upcoming Memoir, Says She 'Will Not Be Bullied or Silenced'
No one can come between Rebel Wilson and her memoir.
The Pitch Perfect star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 24, to reveal the name of a major "a------" she discusses in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.
Wilson exposed Sacha Baron Cohen, the actor she worked alongside on the set of the 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby, as the costar she loathes after previously telling social media users he was "threatening" to try and potentially stop the release of her book on Tuesday, April 2.
"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," the Australian actress declared on her Story. "The ‘a------’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."
Wilson's confession came just days after she went on the social media app to inform her 11.1 million followers Cohen was attempting to take legal action against The Hustle star after learning he wasn't portrayed in a positive light in her upcoming tell-all transcript.
"I wrote about an a------ in my book. Now, said a------ is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers," Wilson — who has a law degree from the University of New South Wales — admitted in her initial Instagram Story last week. "He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."
Wilson's frustration with Cohen has resurfaced the blonde beauty's #MeToo story from a couple years prior, when she came forward about a costar who tried to "destroy" her career.
At the time, the Senior Year actress claimed a "male star" asked her to perform a sexual act on him while others around them filmed her. As fans connect the dots between her #MeToo story and then identity of her former "a------" costar, some supporters are suspecting the "male" actor could be Cohen.
"He called me into a room and pulled down his pants," Wilson detailed in May 2022. "It was awful and disgusting."
"And all the behavior afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them," she explained to People.
Wilson noted: "Because I'm a lawyer, I documented it. I called my rep. I got certain things in writing about what happened."