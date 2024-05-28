Isla Fisher Seen Without Her Wedding Ring After Shocking Split From Sacha Baron Cohen: Photos
Isla Fisher is ditching one very important accessory.
On Monday, May 27, the Confessions of a Shopaholic actress, 48, was seen running errands in Hampstead, England, without her wedding ring following her split from Sacha Baron Cohen.
Fisher wore a patterned sundress and hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses without any jewelry as she enjoyed the stroll in the town where she's currently filming Bridget Jones 4.
In April, the former Hollywood power couple announced they separated in 2023 after 13 years as husband and wife. "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," they began in a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram Stories.
"In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," they continued. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."
The former duo first met in 2001 and became engaged in 2004. The Strays alum and The Dictator star, 52, share three kids together.
Right before the news of Fisher and Cohen's split surfaced, the funny man was accused of sexually harassing Rebel Wilson when they worked together on the 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby. Despite the shock, the claims had "nothing" to do with the estranged pair's break- up.
"They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention," an insider claimed. "They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”
In the Pitch Perfect alum's memoir, Rebel Rising, Wilson, 44, recounted an alleged incident between herself and Cohen where he allegedly asked her to perform a sexual act on him in front of an entire film crew. "He called me into a room and pulled down his pants," she explained of the ordeal in 2022 without naming the Borat star directly at the time. "It was awful and disgusting."
"And all the behavior afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them," Wilson noted. "Because I'm a lawyer, I documented it. I called my rep. I got certain things in writing about what happened."
Cohen denied the allegations.