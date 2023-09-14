Salma Hayek Was 'Surprised' by Angelina Jolie's 'Warm and Loving' Nature, Thought She’d Be 'Cold or Distant'
Salma Hayek only has kind things to say about her close friend Angelina Jolie!
During an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Wednesday, September 13, the Frida actress opened up about her doting relationship with Jolie, sweetly sharing all of her favorite things about the Maleficent star.
"I love her, I sincerely think she’s so much more special than everything you see, and she’s such a good mom," Hayek expressed to a news publication of Jolie, who shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.
"I thought she was gonna be colder or distant… I was very surprised, she’s warm and lovely," the 57-year-old continued, as Jolie has frequently been portrayed negatively in the media — in part due to her bitter legal battles against Pitt and their messy split.
As for what she loves most about her Eternals costar, Hayek insisted, "everything."
"She's been very, very enriching in my life, in so many ways — as mothers, you know. Most of all, as artists," the Grown Ups actress said of Jolie, 48.
Hayek described her friendship with Jolie as a bond "that keeps growing," noting they get "closer and closer" as time goes on.
"And it's just natural. It's just something that flows," the Magic Mike's Last Dance star explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This isn't the first time Hayek gushed over her dear friend.
In August 2022, the From Dusk Till Dawn star detailed her experience working for Jolie as the star of Without Blood, calling her "probably the best director I've ever worked with," noting, "and I worked with some pretty good ones."
The upcoming film stars Hayek and is based on Alessandro Barrico's 2002 novel.
"I've always loved her as a director, but I think this might be her best, or one of the best," Hayek insisted. "It was a tough film to do. And then somehow, it was a joy to suffer so much [because]...she was shockingly good."
Entertainment Tonight interviewed Hayek at TIFF, while People spoke to the actress about Jolie's excellence at directing last year.