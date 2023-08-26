Brad Pitt Is Worried Daughter Vivienne Becoming Angelina Jolie's Assistant on Broadway Will Create a 'Whole New War' in Custody Battle

This is far from the first time the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has worried that he might lose his relationships with his kids. Earlier this year, a source spilled that Pitt — who shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — was worried Jolie would "stop at nothing to get what she wants — which is to take the children away from him."

"He’s convinced that all of her actions are retaliatory. They can’t resolve things peacefully," the source added of their messy court battles.

