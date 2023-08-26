Brad Pitt Is Worried Daughter Vivienne Becoming Angelina Jolie's Assistant on Broadway Will Create a 'Whole New War' in Custody Battle
Brad Pitt was left with mixed feelings after his estranged ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, hired their 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, to be her assistant while producing Broadway's musical adaptation of The Outsiders, according to a source.
"She isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," the 48-year-old actress said of Vivienne at the time. "She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute."
However, Pitt is torn between supporting his child's newfound passion and wondering if the Maleficent actress is trying "to drive a wedge between him and his daughter."
"It’s no secret that Angie’s always trying to make sure the kids are Team Mom," the source claimed. "She’s a master manipulator when it comes to the children taking sides."
"Of course Brad is happy that Vivienne’s found something she’s passionate about, but he’s worried that he may lose her in the process," the source explained. "Brad and Vivienne have always had a special connection, which really gets under Angelina’s skin."
This is far from the first time the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has worried that he might lose his relationships with his kids. Earlier this year, a source spilled that Pitt — who shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — was worried Jolie would "stop at nothing to get what she wants — which is to take the children away from him."
"He’s convinced that all of her actions are retaliatory. They can’t resolve things peacefully," the source added of their messy court battles.
A separate source lamented that he's "lost so much time with his kids" since his volatile 2016 split from the Eternals actress, noting hopefully that "it's never too late to rebuild those relationships."
