Angelina Jolie Feels 'Reinvigorated' After Moving Away From L.A.: Actress 'Hasn’t Seemed This Content in Years'
Angelina Jolie feels refreshed and renewed ever since making the move to New York City.
The Maleficent star recently made the decision to leave the West Coast and start a new life in the city that never sleeps after Los Angeles seemingly held too many toxic memories for the award-winning actress.
"Her time away from L.A. is doing wonders for her — she’s reinvigorated and it shows," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Jolie — who already launched fashion brand Atelier Jolie and has been spotted brunching with friends and strolling around with her and Brad Pitt's children Pax and Zahara.
"Angie hasn’t seemed this content in years," the insider of said of the 48-year-old, who split from the actor in 2016. The exes originally tied the knot in 2014 and also share Maddox, 21, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
Jolie confirmed her newest venture shortly after purchasing the studio that previously belonged to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, as OK! previously reported.
"Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world. It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression," the Eternals actress proudly informed fans.
As she begins her new chapter, Jolie even got fresh hand tattoos, which the source noted was "a good sign."
"Tattoos have always been so symbolic for Angelina, not just what she gets, but when and where. This definitely signals a new phase in her life," the confidante confessed of the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress, who seems ready to turn the page and have a fresh beginning in New York City.
