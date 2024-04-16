Salma Hayek's Family Sprays Water at Her as She Tries to 'Take a Bikini Photo in Peace' — See the Sizzling Snaps
Salma Hayek's family is making sure she stays humble!
The other day, the actress was trying to pose for a few photos while she rocked a patterned blue bikini, but one of her loved ones kept spraying her with water while she worked the camera.
"When your family won’t let you take a bikini ріс in peace 🥲🚿🤣," the mom-of-one, 57, captioned a set of Monday, April 15, Instagram photos.
The first image showed the stunning star about to climb a ladder, but she had to put her hand up and shield her face as the water hit her. In the next photo, she made an annoyed expression as the spray continued before she decided to shut her eyes while trying to make her way up.
Several stars such as Chrissy Teigen and Lindsay Lohan gave the upload a "like" while Lauren Sanchez commented, "Love love love 💙💙💙."
Despite her impressive figure, the Oscar nominee revealed she doesn't stick to a strict diet because she finds it too hard to maintain.
"Everyone has a weakness, and mine is food!" she admitted in a past interview.
"I'm not a skinny girl, but I'm happy," she noted of feeling confident in her skin.
Hayek has also been an outspoken advocate for embracing your age, noting she still feels content in all aspects of her life.
"I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love," she gushed to Glamour, referring to husband François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009.
"I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone," the bombshell added.
The Frida lead also touched on aging as a women in Hollywood, revealing things have changed for the better.
"I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it’s unfair," she shared. "If I had said instead to myself, ‘Don’t worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,’ I would have been devastated: ‘Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?’ But it’ll happen."
"H---, I’m still going. Shocker," Hayek quipped. "I’m still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways; I’m still here."