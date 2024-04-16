Salma Hayek's Family Sprays Water at Her as She Tries to 'Take a Bikini Photo in Peace' — See the Sizzling Snaps

"When your family won’t let you take a bikini ріс in peace 🥲🚿🤣," the mom-of-one, 57, captioned a set of Monday, April 15, Instagram photos.

The first image showed the stunning star about to climb a ladder, but she had to put her hand up and shield her face as the water hit her. In the next photo, she made an annoyed expression as the spray continued before she decided to shut her eyes while trying to make her way up.