OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Salma Hayek
OK LogoNEWS

Salma Hayek's Family Sprays Water at Her as She Tries to 'Take a Bikini Photo in Peace' — See the Sizzling Snaps

salma hayeks family sprays water bikini photo peace
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 16 2024, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Salma Hayek's family is making sure she stays humble!

The other day, the actress was trying to pose for a few photos while she rocked a patterned blue bikini, but one of her loved ones kept spraying her with water while she worked the camera.

Article continues below advertisement
salma hayek jokes family take bikini photo peace
Source: @salmahayek/instagram

Salma Hayek showed off her envious figure on Instagram.

"When your family won’t let you take a bikini ріс in peace 🥲🚿🤣," the mom-of-one, 57, captioned a set of Monday, April 15, Instagram photos.

The first image showed the stunning star about to climb a ladder, but she had to put her hand up and shield her face as the water hit her. In the next photo, she made an annoyed expression as the spray continued before she decided to shut her eyes while trying to make her way up.

Article continues below advertisement
salma hayek jokes family take bikini photo peace
Source: @salmahayek/instagram

The star said her family wouldn't stop trolling her as she posed.

Article continues below advertisement

Several stars such as Chrissy Teigen and Lindsay Lohan gave the upload a "like" while Lauren Sanchez commented, "Love love love 💙💙💙."

Despite her impressive figure, the Oscar nominee revealed she doesn't stick to a strict diet because she finds it too hard to maintain.

"Everyone has a weakness, and mine is food!" she admitted in a past interview.

"I'm not a skinny girl, but I'm happy," she noted of feeling confident in her skin.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Salma Hayek
Article continues below advertisement
salma hayek jokes family take bikini photo peace
Source: @salmahayek/instagram

Hayek shares one daughter with husband François-Henri Pinault.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayek has also been an outspoken advocate for embracing your age, noting she still feels content in all aspects of her life.

"I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love," she gushed to Glamour, referring to husband François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009.

"I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone," the bombshell added.

Article continues below advertisement
salma hayek jokes family take bikini photo peace
Source: mega

The actress doesn't care that she's 'not a skinny girl.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Frida lead also touched on aging as a women in Hollywood, revealing things have changed for the better.

"I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it’s unfair," she shared. "If I had said instead to myself, ‘Don’t worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,’ I would have been devastated: ‘Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?’ But it’ll happen."

Article continues below advertisement

"H---, I’m still going. Shocker," Hayek quipped. "I’m still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways; I’m still here."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.