Salma Hayek, 57, Shows Off Toned Figure in Stunning Bikini Photo Taken by Daughter Valentina, 16
Salma Hayek showed off her bikini body!
On Sunday, March 24, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress shares a photo to Instagram, where she posed in a black two-piece bathing suit while standing in the ocean.
The 57-year-old mother-of-one displayed her toned physique as she soaked up the sunset’s rays.
“It always helps to have a photographer in the family.📸 Valentina Pinault,” she penned next to the stunning snap.
The star gave photo credit to her 16-year-old daughter whom she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault.
In response to the sultry snap, fans gushed over the brunette beauty.
“How can you be so hot!!! Kill me!” one user joked, while another added, “🖤💥 The most beautiful and s--- woman in the world 💥🖤.”
One more even called the 30 Rock alum an “ageless wonder.”
As OK! previously reported, Salma has embraced getting older despite the many comments praising her for how great she looks at her age.
In June 2023, she shared a candid selfie pointing out how she has aged.
"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," she wrote alongside the close up image.
Famous pals of Salma raved about the post in the comments section.
Olivia Wilde penned, "🔥❤️🔥", while supermodel Cindy Crawford wrote, "Beautiful!"
Followers of the celeb also commended her for her vulnerability.
"Like a fine wine 🍷 , you get better with time... Hermosa! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💙💙💙" one individual gushed, while another stated, "You're beautiful no matter how many white hairs or wrinkles you get."
One more added: "Thank you for sharing! It helps all of to see that even the most beautiful and famous also age ❤️."
In early 2023, Salma spoke with Glamour about her complex relationship with aging.
"I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work; I'm working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore; I'm in love," she explained.
"I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone," the Mexican native shared. "I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it's unfair."
"If I had said instead to myself, 'Don't worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,' I would have been devastated: 'Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?' But it'll happen," Salma continued.
"I remember having an existential crisis as I arrived in my 30s. It's like, 'Oh my God. I’m just not going to accomplish all my plans ever, it's never going to happen for me. I have nothing, no husband, no children,'" she recalled.