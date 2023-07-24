Salma Hayek Shows Off Fit Summer Body in the Pool While Packing on the PDA With Her Husband: Photo
Salma Hayek is cool for the summer!
The From Dusk Till Dawn actress took to Instagram on Sunday, July 23, to share a snap of herself spending the day in the pool with her husband, François-Henri Pinault.
"Enjoyed the great blessings of sun 🌞 water 💧 and love ❤️ #grateful Disfruté de las grandes bendiciones del sol 🌞 agua 💧 y amor ❤️ #agradecida," Hayek captioned the slew of pictures of herself rocking a pink one-piece bathing suit while she wrapped her longtime spouse in a warm embrace.
Fans in the comments section could not get over how great the 56-year-old looked. "Beautiful 😍😍😍," one social media user gushed, while another added, "One of the most beautiful women on the planet."
Hayek has always been open about how she maintains her fabulous figure. As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-one relies on regular work outs and plenty of fruits and vegetables to stay in shape. However, she has never been opposed to a cheat day!
"Everyone has a weakness and mine is food!" Hayek admitted in a 2021 interview. "I don't like to diet and I'm not good at it."
- Salma Hayek, 56, Praised for Displaying Gray Hair and Wrinkles in Candid Photo: 'You're Beautiful'
- Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme Skips Out On Dad Marc Anthony's Wedding For Movie With Stepsiblings Seraphina & Samuel
- Too Hot To Handle! Every Time Salma Hayek Showed Off Her Beach Body On Social Media: Photos
"When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort," she noted her coping mechanisms. "After doing a juice cleanse, I'm motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally. It makes me stop, focus and think about what I'm putting into my body."
The Hollywood icon has also mastered the perfect fitness routine that she can work into her everyday tasks. "I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long," she explained. "So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
But no matter how healthy she wants to be, Hayek has never pressured herself to be a specific size. "I'm not a skinny girl," she declared, "but I'm happy."