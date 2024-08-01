Sizzling Salma Hayek, 57, Shows Off Her Curves While Swimming in a Green Bikini: Photos
Salma Hayek is soaking up the summer!
On Wednesday, July 31, the actress posted a few photos of herself as she lounged in a pool, captioning the hot shots, "Waiting for August."
The next day, she shared a video that showed her underwater, captioning that upload, "Diving into August 🏊♀️."
In both of the posts, the movie star, 57, was rocking a green and pink patterned bikini that featured a piece of fabric tied around her waist.
Fans flooded the comments sections with compliments, with one person asking, "You are not getting older? You are still young. What is your beauty secret?"
"Beautiful forever💚," raved another individual, with a third penning, "You age like the absolute finest wine 🍷."
Less than a week earlier, the mom-of-one shared photos from when she participated in the 2024 Olympic torch relay, an experience she'll never forget.
"Yesterday, I had the honor of carrying the Olympic flame, a symbol of light, hope, peace, and unity ♾️. If you believe in these values, know that you were with me every step of the way," she said. "As I passed the torch and took part in the relay, I was proud to represent the enduring spirit of the Olympics, bringing light, hope, and unity to all."
It's unclear if any of her family members joined her in Paris for the games, though this past June, daughter Valentina, 16, was by her side at one of Taylor Swift's concerts in London.
"Living our wildest dreams 🎤 gracias @taylorswift 🎉🎉," the bombshell captioned photos from the fun night.
Hayek gushed over her love for her daughter — whom she shares with husband Francois-Henri Pinault, 62 — when she turned 16 last September.
"Today my baby turns 16 and my heart is bursting with love, pride and gratitude for the day you were born," Hayek wrote. "Keep shining your beautiful light shamelessly my lovely girl, even if it blinds the fools."
"For those of us fortunate enough to have you in our lives, thank you for making us stronger with your courage. For filling our lives with laughter and joy with your wicked wit. For challenging us to grow with your depth," the star continued. "And for inspiring us with your soulfulness every day. Happy sweet 16th Valentina; may this be the sweetest year yet! ♥️."