Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari 'Attempting to Negotiate Prenup’ After Filing for Divorce, Threatening to Go Public With Embarrassing Information About Pop Star: Source

After a documentary was released a few months ago, it claimed the pair were having issues — but Asghari fought back against the allegations, making it clear that he and the singer were just fine.

"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting," he fumed after it was claimed the duo get into screaming matches and even get into physical altercations.

"How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison?" he he said, referring to her 13-year-long conservatorship from which she is now free from.