Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari 'Attempting to Negotiate Prenup’ After Filing for Divorce, Threatening to Go Public With Embarrassing Information About Pop Star: Source
After it was revealed that Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears, the former is trying to squeeze as much as he can out of his estranged wife, according to an insider.
A source claimed the 29-year-old is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”
“So that’s what Sam is focused on," they added.
It's unclear how much money the personal trainer wants or whether the current prenup is even negotiable.
A separate source said the "Toxic" songstress, 41, is protected by her team, and "parting will be respectful."
“It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen,” the source claimed.
As OK! previously reported, the two, who got married in June 2022, separated after a huge argument that involved shocking allegations of cheating.
TMZ claimed the fight took place last week, and Asghari asked Spears if she had cheated, though he didn't have any proof to back up his claims.
"It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," an insider — who also claimed that Asghari has moved out of their shared home and into a place of his own — spilled.
After a documentary was released a few months ago, it claimed the pair were having issues — but Asghari fought back against the allegations, making it clear that he and the singer were just fine.
"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting," he fumed after it was claimed the duo get into screaming matches and even get into physical altercations.
"How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison?" he he said, referring to her 13-year-long conservatorship from which she is now free from.
