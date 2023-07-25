OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Britney Spears
OK LogoCOUPLES

Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Kiss in PDA-Packed Video After Rumors of Marital Strife

britney spears husband sam asghari kiss video rumors marital woes
Source: @britneyspears/twitter
By:

Jul. 25 2023, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are putting those marital strife rumors to rest!

Amid whispers that the couple was going through a rough patch, the singer shared a video on Twitter where the two kissed, danced and packed on the PDA for all the world to see.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears husband sam asghari
Source: @britneyspears/twitter

The Monday, July 24, upload featured the mom-of-two, 41, dressed in a brown skintight jumpsuit that featured a cutout at the chest, and at some points throughout the video, she rocked a cream fedora hat.

The personal trainer, 29, matched his leading lady, wearing a cream suit jacket and pants, as well as a brown T-shirt. He joined in on the headgear fun with a cowboy hat.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears husband sam asghari
Source: @britneyspears/twitter

The video, which has Cardi B and Latto's "Put It on Da Floor Again" playing in the background, kicks off with the duo giving the camera their best poses before they each bring out one of their dogs.

Halfway through, Asghari picks up Spears and the two share a few smooches before the clip wraps up with the superstar posing solo. Several hours after posting the clip, she deleted it from her Twitter feed.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the past couple of months, insiders claimed the pair was experiencing some "ups and downs in their marriage." However, the two are "determined" to make things work, as "nobody can deny they love each other very much."

Asgahri even publicly marked their one-year wedding anniversary last month, writing on Instagram, "Happy 1 year to me & my better half."

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
britney
Source: @britneyspears/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the "Toxic" crooner's inner circle is growing more worried about her well-being, as she's continued to post risqué and bizarre social media content.

"Her family [is] concerned that this will end badly," a source spilled to an outlet. "Without an intervention, they think she’s headed for another breakdown. But Britney refuses to accept that she needs help."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, as OK! reported, Spears is allegedly facing financial troubles now that she's in charge of her own money after her controversial conservatorship ended.

"The bills are pouring in and Britney’s financial people are telling her if it carries on this way, she’ll be broke by the end of the year, if not sooner," an insider claimed. "She doesn’t really understand how things work."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.