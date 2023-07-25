Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Kiss in PDA-Packed Video After Rumors of Marital Strife
Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are putting those marital strife rumors to rest!
Amid whispers that the couple was going through a rough patch, the singer shared a video on Twitter where the two kissed, danced and packed on the PDA for all the world to see.
The Monday, July 24, upload featured the mom-of-two, 41, dressed in a brown skintight jumpsuit that featured a cutout at the chest, and at some points throughout the video, she rocked a cream fedora hat.
The personal trainer, 29, matched his leading lady, wearing a cream suit jacket and pants, as well as a brown T-shirt. He joined in on the headgear fun with a cowboy hat.
The video, which has Cardi B and Latto's "Put It on Da Floor Again" playing in the background, kicks off with the duo giving the camera their best poses before they each bring out one of their dogs.
Halfway through, Asghari picks up Spears and the two share a few smooches before the clip wraps up with the superstar posing solo. Several hours after posting the clip, she deleted it from her Twitter feed.
Over the past couple of months, insiders claimed the pair was experiencing some "ups and downs in their marriage." However, the two are "determined" to make things work, as "nobody can deny they love each other very much."
Asgahri even publicly marked their one-year wedding anniversary last month, writing on Instagram, "Happy 1 year to me & my better half."
- Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Where She Stands With Sister Britney Spears After Heated Feud: 'It Makes Me Sad'
- Britney Spears Strangely Warns Fans She Can 'Become the Meanest Woman Alive' If She Gets Pissed Off
- Bam Margera's Brother Compares Britney Spears' Bizarre Behavior to Embattled Reality Star After He Ditches Detox
Meanwhile, the "Toxic" crooner's inner circle is growing more worried about her well-being, as she's continued to post risqué and bizarre social media content.
"Her family [is] concerned that this will end badly," a source spilled to an outlet. "Without an intervention, they think she’s headed for another breakdown. But Britney refuses to accept that she needs help."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Plus, as OK! reported, Spears is allegedly facing financial troubles now that she's in charge of her own money after her controversial conservatorship ended.
"The bills are pouring in and Britney’s financial people are telling her if it carries on this way, she’ll be broke by the end of the year, if not sooner," an insider claimed. "She doesn’t really understand how things work."