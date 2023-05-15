Sam Asghari Calls New Britney Spears Documentary 'Absolutely Disgusting'
Sam Asghari is standing up for his wife.
The actor took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, May 14, to slam a new Britney Spears documentary that will feature people from her past talking about the years she spent trapped in her infamous conservatorship under father Jamie Spears' control.
"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” Asghari said of the film set to launch on Monday, May 15. “It was absolutely disgusting.”
The model then recalled watching his spouse endure the horrific 13-year-long legal situation that stole her personal freedom. “How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison?” he asked his followers.
“Where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine," Asghari continued. “All of a sudden after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?”
“No, no, that’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online. Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait for you to click and for them to make money and that time is over," the pop star's husband — whom she wed last year — made clear, adding that “gaslighting and s***” has to stop."
Despite insiders saying the couple's marriage has been volatile as of late, the impassioned social media rant ind defense of his love comes as Spears recently shut down speculation from her inner circle that she's been abusing caffeine.
"My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with," the "Toxic" singer said in an Instagram post over the rumors about her well-being. "I may be a loser but I do what makes me feel most alive and gives me interest but I don’t like people in media bullying me and saying hateful things."