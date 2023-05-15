Sam Asghari Calls New Britney Spears Documentary 'Absolutely Disgusting'

"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” Asghari said of the film set to launch on Monday, May 15. “It was absolutely disgusting.”

The model then recalled watching his spouse endure the horrific 13-year-long legal situation that stole her personal freedom. “How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison?” he asked his followers.