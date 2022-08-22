Britney Spears Declares She's 'So Blessed To Be Traumatized' In Unhinged Rant About 'Prison' Life

Britney Spears has gone on yet another unhinged rant pertaining to the alleged abuse she endured while in her near-14-year-long conservatorship.

On Monday, August 22, the Princess of Pop took aim at "all the nurses who came to that place during those 4 months." Spears went on to allege the nurses in question would watch her "change 3 times a day" and shower her like she "was in prison."

"and don't forget the drawing of the blood," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.