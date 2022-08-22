Britney Spears Declares She's 'So Blessed To Be Traumatized' In Unhinged Rant About 'Prison' Life
Britney Spears has gone on yet another unhinged rant pertaining to the alleged abuse she endured while in her near-14-year-long conservatorship.
On Monday, August 22, the Princess of Pop took aim at "all the nurses who came to that place during those 4 months." Spears went on to allege the nurses in question would watch her "change 3 times a day" and shower her like she "was in prison."
"and don't forget the drawing of the blood," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.
Moving on to address her estranged family, Spears continued: "every Wednesday I would be weak as f**k while my family enjoyed my beach house in Destin !!!"
"Oh dear God, I am so blessed to be traumatized and to never have a day go by where I'm not bitter as f**k because they all got away with it !!! Oops and don't forget, your dear folks, people sitting down and doing blood pressure over 3 times just to get it RIGHT," she seethed.
Spears then claimed her one outing a week during the conservatorship was to therapy, where she would drive "20 mph to get there," sarcastically adding: "life goes on ... not a big deal AT ALL."
"Just want to send my love and remembrance to those who cleverly TOOK CARE OF ME BUT ALSO HAD ME IN A CHAIR WORKING FOR THEM for 10 hours a mother f**king day !!!" wrote the performer, who often trolls her family for their apparent roles in the legal binding she was first placed under back in 2008.
As Spears wrapped up her post, she offered some sound advice to her 42.1 million followers, concluding, "It's a s**t race people !!! Life comes fast if and if you don't move fast, you might just miss it !!!"
Spears followed up her post minutes later with a throwback, close up of her hair covering the better part of her face, captioning the pic: "God loves y'all," with three Irish flag emojis.
Spears first hinted she had been forced to take a cocktail of prescription drugs during her June 2021 testimony, saying she had no control of her healthcare. The mother-of-two claimed she was put on Lithium, a mood stabilizer drug, after she canceled her Las Vegas residency back in 2018.
"Lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to," the musician told the court, marking the first time she spoke out about the controversial conservatorship. "You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months."
Spears recalled how she was left feeling "drunk" after she began taking the meds, noting she "couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad, really, about anything."
She also claimed she had "six different nurses" who would come to her house to monitor her condition, "and they wouldn't let me get in my car to go anywhere for a month."
All the while, her family didn't do a "goddamn thing," she emphasized, as she pleaded to be given her freedom back.
"I deserve to have a life," Spears concluded at the time, per BBC.
Following a jaw-dropping court battle, Spears' conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.