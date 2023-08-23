Sam Asghari Spending Thousands Living in Swanky High-Rise Apartment After Britney Spears Split
Sam Asghari has found a pricey new bachelor pad amid his split from Britney Spears.
The personal trainer moved into the lavish Ten Thousand building in L.A., between Beverly Hills and Century City, according to a source.
"He's been friendly with the residents, and has been with his sister a lot," the insider spilled of Asghari, who cited "irreconcilable differences" when filing for divorce from the pop princess.
The 40-story high-rise includes happy hours, Rolls-Royce valet service, a one-acre private park, a lap pool, on-call doctors and views of the ocean. Rent in the swanky building ranges from $10,000 to $65,000 per month.
The building was also once the home of famous residents such as Demi Lovato and attorney Michael Avenatti. Lori Harvey, Sam Ronson, Addison Rae and YouTuber Harry Jowsey have also been spotted at the luxury property.
Los Angeles Magazine even called the establishment, "the hottest apartment building in LA."
Asghari apparently moved into the building after leaving the home he and Spears once shared in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Following the shocking news that the married couple of just over a year had called it quits, Asghari and Spears addressed the situation on social media.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the 29-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
"S--- happens," he added. "Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful."
Just two days later, on August 19, the "Toxic" singer shared her feelings to her 42 million followers.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business!!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!" the 41-year-old penned.
