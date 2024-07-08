Sam Neill All Smiles at 'The Twelve' Premiere in Sydney Following Blood Cancer Battle
Sam Neill appeared healthy and happy at the premiere for Season 2 of The Twelve on Monday, July 8. The award-winning actor stars as Brett Colby in the hit series revolving around the lives of people chosen to serve on a jury.
Neill stepped out at the upscale event just over one year after announcing that he'd nearly died from a rare blood cancer. The In the Mouth of Madness star confirmed he would need to undergo chemotherapy once per month for the remainder of his life to keep the disease from resurfacing.
At the worst of times, he claimed he'd been in a "fight" for his life and his whole life had changed into a "rather alarming world."
"I had three or four months of reasonably conventional chemotherapies which are, brutal," he noted.
Neill comically quipped that now that he's got a better hold on his health and his home and work life is going well, it would "annoy" him if he passed away anytime soon.
"I’d really like another decade or two, you know? We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature," he explained, referring to his New Zealand winery. "And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn’t care less."
"I’m not off the hook as such, but there’s no cancer in my body," he shared at the time, but added that despite the ups and downs of his health, he's "never felt so well or happy in my life."
Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Neill at the Sydney premiere.
Neill looked as dapper as ever as he smiled for the camera at The Twelve premiere.
Neil and costar Frances O'Connor held hands on the carpet.
The Jurassic Park star pulled O'Connor closer to press a sweet kiss to the back of her hand as the cameras flashed.
Neill put his hands on other costars' shoulders as they got together for a cast photo.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Neill appeared very happy and healthy at the Sydney event.