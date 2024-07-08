Sam Neill All Smiles at 'The Twelve' Premiere in Sydney Following Blood Cancer Battle

Sam Neill appeared healthy and happy at the premiere for Season 2 of The Twelve on Monday, July 8. The award-winning actor stars as Brett Colby in the hit series revolving around the lives of people chosen to serve on a jury.

Neill stepped out at the upscale event just over one year after announcing that he'd nearly died from a rare blood cancer. The In the Mouth of Madness star confirmed he would need to undergo chemotherapy once per month for the remainder of his life to keep the disease from resurfacing.

At the worst of times, he claimed he'd been in a "fight" for his life and his whole life had changed into a "rather alarming world."

"I had three or four months of reasonably conventional chemotherapies which are, brutal," he noted.