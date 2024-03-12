Sam Neill, 76, Insists He Feels 'Great' as Actor Marks 2 Years of Being in Remission From Blood Cancer
Sam Neill is choosing to look at the glass half-full after revealing he underwent a secret battle with blood cancer.
The actor acknowledged that the drug he's taking to keep the disease at bay will one day stop working, but the star explained he's more focused on the now than what could happen in the future.
"Listen, I have been in remission for two years now and I feel great," the 76-year-old told a reporter. "I only get better with age."
His positive attitude is what's helped him continue to nab gigs in Hollywood, including his "bouncy" new role in Peacock's upcoming miniseries Apples Never Fall.
The Peaky Blinders alum called his character "an alpha male," quipping, "which is typically the type of person I try to avoid in the world."
Though the U.K. native doesn't have much in common with his character, he said that makes working "more challenging and more fun."
The movie star is also enjoying his personal life — in fact, he just had brunch with his old costar Cillian Murphy, 47, the day after the Oppenheimer lead won Best Actor at the 2024 Oscars!
"OSCAR! Here’s me pal #CillianMurphy the next day with the Gold Fella, and me. I could not be more thrilled, as you see. So well deserved," Neill gushed of his friend, whom he posed with alongside Murphy's trophy. "We had a great catch up. And a Bloody Mary. Or two. What an actor, what a performance and what a movie #Oppenheimer #oscars #peakyblinders."
As OK! reported, Neill was diagnosed with stage 3 blood cancer in 2022.
Neill admitted the thought of dying is "annoying" since the idea of retiring fills him with "horror." However, the star insisted he's "not remotely afraid" of death.
"I can't tell you how privileged I am to spend that amount of time with so many actors, so many of whom I've really enjoyed and so many of whom I've really admired," the Jurassic Park star told Australian Today last year.
"I started to look at my life and realize how immensely grateful I am for so much of it," he added.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Neill about feeling "great" while in remission.