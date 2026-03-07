Sami Sheen Shows Off Toned Body in Racy Snap to Promote OnlyFans Account: Photo
March 7 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
Sami Sheen kept it cool and chic in a new mirror selfie to promote her OnlyFans account.
The 21-year-old — who is the daughter of actors Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen — took to her Instagram Stories on March 6 to share a new photo where she put her very toned tummy on display.
Sami Sheen Showed Off Major Underb--- in Her Latest Pic
“More of my stuff,” she captioned the post next to a link to her OnlyFans page.
The snapshot had the social media influencer wearing low-rise gray sweat pants and a teeny-tiny white cropped tank that showed off much of the underneath of her chest.
She kept her face hidden by her phone and rocked simple gold necklaces and had her brunette tresses ironed straight.
Sami Sheen Took a Vacation to Malibu Earlier This Month
Earlier this month, the OnlyFans creator got her suntan on during a trip to Malibu.
According to TMZ, Sami donned a red-hot bikini while partying on the beach with a few friends out in the sunshine. She had some fun at Paradise Cove Beach, a popular celebrity hotspot in the area.
At one point, she went for a dip in the ocean and also threw on a baggy sweatshirt before sinking her feet into the sand.
The Model Kept It Cool in a Sweltering Lingerie Look for Valentine's Day
Last month for Valentine's Day, Sami kept it romantic and spicy in a slew of sizzling photos in which she sported black lingerie.
She donned knee-high black stockings, heels and matching underwear as she posed on top of a kitchen counter. In another shot in her Instagram gallery, she showed off her backside and took another mirror selfie.
One clip in the carousel had the model showcasing her gorgeous assets while sitting next to her marble kitchen sink.
Sami Sheen Has Gone Under the Knife Several Times Over the Years
Sami has been open in the past about getting plastic surgery, and she got candid about her procedures in an October 2025 Instagram post.
She shared a side-by-side pic of herself from several years prior, in which she had blonde hair and wore no makeup. The next shot had her rocking bright pink hair and a bikini top. “7 year difference… thank god for hair extensions, lip filler, b--- job, nose job, veneers & kiss 2 on faceapp 💗,” she wrote.
Sami revealed that getting a nose job was one of her best surgeries, as she once noted she was often bullied as a teen for resembling the Two and a Half Men actor, 60.
“I’ve wanted this for so long. Oh, my God, it looks so good,” she said in a March 2025 TikTok. “This is how I’d FaceTune it. I can’t believe it’s real life now.”