Article continues below advertisement
Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Rocks Bikini Top and Jeans While Cuddling Up to Her Tiny Dog: Photos

Photo of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/instagram

Sami Sheen showed off her love for her pint-sized pet.

By:

Feb. 26 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen and her adorable pup had a fun day at the beach together.

On Monday, February 24, the 20-year-old flaunted her bikini body on the sand while rocking a black and white checkered two piece, but after she caught enough sun, she took a few snaps with her pooch in the car.

Article continues below advertisement
sami sheen bikini top jeans dog photos
Source: @samisheen/instagram

Sami Sheen rocked a bikini top and jeans while loving on her tiny dog after a beach day.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheen called her dog "my little peanut."

A friend of the star's took a few pictures as Sheen sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle wearing her bikini top, jeans and a backward baseball cap.

Denise Richards' daughter smiled in some shots and gave a kissy face in others as she showcased her tiny furry friend.

Article continues below advertisement
sami sheen bikini top jeans dog photos
Source: @samisheen/instagram

The 20-year-old called the pooch 'my little peanut.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Cute dog and you Sami have gorgeous eyes 🌹🌹❤️❤️," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another said, "Adorbs I love this so much."

"Your guys are so cute! 😍," raved a third person, with a fourth penning, "Beautiful lady and her peanut."

Article continues below advertisement

While Sheen may be known because of her famous parents, Richards and Charlie Sheen, the young adult is becoming a star in her own right via OnlyFans.

In a recent joint interview with her mom, Sami spilled of the gig, "I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it. So I went to the next best thing and made an OnlyFans."

Article continues below advertisement
sami sheen bikini top jeans dog photos
Source: @samisheen/instagram

The young adult's popularity soared after she launched an OnlyFans account in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"At first, I didn’t understand what OnlyFans was," the Wild Things actress, 54, confessed of when her eldest daughter launched an account in 2022. "When I saw that she was getting backlash for owning her sexuality and doing what she wanted to do, it upset me as a mom and also as a woman in business."

Her feelings prompted the mom-of-three to publicly defend Sami and even launch an account of her own.

Article continues below advertisement
sami sheen bikini top jeans dog photos
Source: @samisheen/instagram

Denise Richards and Sami Sheen's new reality show debuts on Bravo on Tuesday, March 4.

Article continues below advertisement

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," the actress said at the time.

"I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle," she continued, referring to how the Two and Half Men star, 59, originally disapproved of the venture.

"I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months. The judgement because women and men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they're on Instagram and Twitter as well. Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG? We've all done it," Denise continued. "Because you get paid on OnlyFans? I'm pretty sure IG and Twitter and Facebook do quite well off of all of us. It is so bad to control and monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s--- if I can get paid and at my age? to see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account..."

In the end, Charlie came around on the idea and publicly gave Sami his support.

