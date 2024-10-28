or
Sami Sheen, 20, Flaunts Her Gorgeous Figure in Victoria's Secret Angel Costume for Halloween Party: Photos

sami sheen shows off halloween costume
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen dressed up as a Victoria's Secret Angel costume for a Halloween party — see photos!

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Sami Sheen stunned in her Halloween costume this year!

Denise Richards' daughter showed off figure as she went as a Victoria's Secret Angel to a costume party in late October.

"@victoriassecret," the 20-year-old captioned several photos of herself donning white wings alongside a matching bra and underwear set.

Of course, people loved the creative outfit. One person wrote, "Absolutely gorgeous s--- and perfection 😍🤤🌹," while another wrote, "Obsessed omg."

A third person added, "literally speechless."

sami sheen shows off halloween costume
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen wore a revealing outfit to a Halloween party.

The blonde babe is no stranger to showing off her physique, especially after getting a nose this past summer.

As OK! previously reported, Sheen said she “wanted a nose job for the past 5 years” because she thought her natural nose was “too droopy and too big for [her] face.”

sami sheen shows off halloween costume
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen is now single.

“i would have to photoshop every single photo i took because it photographed horribly 😭,” she wrote at the beginning of the video, which was posted on TikTok on Tuesday, August 13.

In June, Sheen got a consultation, leading her to book the surgery for August 12.

sami sheen shows off halloween costume
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen got a nose job in August.

Though she was "nervous" and "excited" at the same time, the surgery was "way quicker" than she thought.

Richards didn't visit her in the surgery center but did make sure to give her a call to check in after the procedure was done.

“it’s only day 2 of recovery but i already feel like a new woman,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself. “im so so happy i finally got my dream nose 🥰🎀.”

sami sheen shows off halloween costume
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen also had her assets done.

"ahhhhh im so happy i finally did this 🥲🎉 thank you for everything @deepakdugarmd you are seriously the best surgeon out there #nosejob #rhinoplasty #beverlyhills #fypage #plasticsurgery #surgery," she captioned the TikTok video.

Prior to the nose job, Sheen adjusted her assets in 2023.

“guess who got a new rack todayyyy,” she wrote at the time.

“This is so uncomfy holy h--- feels like the implants r in my armpits,” she added of the process. “& the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight.”

Sheen previously told Bustle why she wanted to change up her look.

“I was 10 years old and like, ‘I can’t wait to have big boobs like my mom,’” she said in October 2023.

“All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, ‘OK, when’s it my turn?’ I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff,” she continued.

