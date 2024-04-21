Sami Sheen Shows Off Toned Abs as She Enjoys Coachella Weekend 2 After Gushing Over Boyfriend Aiden David: Photos

"Because it's not fair that — whether people agree or not, and it's easy to judge — how can I judge stuff with some of the things I've done in my career," she began. "Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, 'Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older...' You don't think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you're like, 'Well s--- —I have to deal with this.' It's hard."

"When Wild Things came out, it was a very positive movie for my career, but I'm sure a lot of people had a personal opinion, too,” Denise recalled. "Then after that, you're perceived as a s-- symbol, and the things you do are perceived [as] sexual. So that's why I wanted to join OnlyFans, because I was like, 'Who cares?'"