Sami Sheen Shows Off Toned Abs as She Enjoys Coachella Weekend 2 After Gushing Over Boyfriend Aiden David: Photos
Sami Sheen is showing off her toned figure!
On Saturday, April 20, the brunette beauty shared a series of sultry photos as she sat in a field during weekend 2 of Coachella.
In the images, the OnlyFans creator displayed her killer abs in a red and white printed crop top and a low-waisted white skirt.
“Sweet like cinnamon,” the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards captioned the photos.
In response, fans gushed over the sensational stills.
“Sami you look like an angel wow,” one person penned, while another added, “Obsessed 😍.”
One more individual raved, “U look so pretty Sami ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Additionally, the 20-year-old’s boyfriend Aiden David left a few comments on the post.
“Lucky to call you mine,” he said, while adding, “Hi wow, all of the sudden I love cinnamon.”
The upload came after Sami dedicated more content to the 23-year-old.
- Sami Sheen Gushes Over Spending Time With 'Her Favorite' Boy Aiden David at Coachella: See the Loved-Up Photos
- Denise Richards Looks Completely Unrecognizable While Showing Off Her New Brunette Hair: See the Transformation
- Sami Sheen, 20, Passionately Kisses Boyfriend Aiden David at Coachella After Couple's OnlyFans Debut: Watch
"Spent the weekend at my favorite festival w my favorite boy <3," she wrote along with images of the two lovebirds from Coachella weekend one.
Aiden also left a message on this post, saying, "What a coincidence… I spent the weekend at my favorite festival with my favorite girl."
The loved-up snaps came after the young couple recently shared their first OnlyFans collab to Sami’s account, which she promoted via Instagram.
"Did u like it?" Sami wrote alongside the mirror selfie of her and Aiden locking lips post-shower in matching white towels, as she linked out to her profile on the adult site.
“The collab you've been waiting for drops this Tuesday ;),” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, before releasing the media.
Sami later explained what the collab included, noting, “Just wanna clarify that my B/G collab does NOT consist of any s-- tapes. Not sure where people are getting that info from but it's wrong!!! just don't want any subs getting mad at me for false advertisement.”
Though Sami has made some great cash from OnlyFans, she has faced a plethora of backlash.
Sami’s mother recently went on Nick Viall's “The Viall Files” podcast, where The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke about the parallels she sees between the pushback Sami has gotten to the hate she faced during the height of her fame.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Because it's not fair that — whether people agree or not, and it's easy to judge — how can I judge stuff with some of the things I've done in my career," she began. "Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, 'Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older...' You don't think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you're like, 'Well s--- —I have to deal with this.' It's hard."
"When Wild Things came out, it was a very positive movie for my career, but I'm sure a lot of people had a personal opinion, too,” Denise recalled. "Then after that, you're perceived as a s-- symbol, and the things you do are perceived [as] sexual. So that's why I wanted to join OnlyFans, because I was like, 'Who cares?'"