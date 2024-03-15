Sami Sheen, 20, Kisses Her Boyfriend in Steamy Shower Snap as Couple Creates Content Together for OnlyFans: Photo
Sami Sheen loves teasing her fans!
The 20-year-old daughter of exes Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards left her followers wanting more after she smooched her boyfriend, Aiden David, while wearing nothing but a towel in a steamy post-shower snap shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 14.
"Did u like it?" Sami wrote alongside the mirror selfie of her and Aiden kissing with wet hair in their matching white towels, as she linked out to her OnlyFans profile — where the lovebirds recently started posting couples content.
The brunette bombshell first joined the explicit, subscription-based platform in June 2022, just three months after the famous offspring turned 18.
At first, Sami received backlash for becoming a s-- worker on OnlyFans at such a young age, however, the social media personality continued to post as she pleased and didn't let the haters stop her from pursing the career she desired.
Sami's steamy shower post came just days after the Two and a Half Men actor's daughter celebrated her 20th birthday with Aiden and some friends, officially closing the chapter of her teenage years.
"Cheers to a new decade!! 🥂🎂 #20," Sami captioned the post — which featured a solo shot of the beauty posing on the beach with her stunning cake and a large bouquet of flowers, another photo of her and Aiden locking lips, various pictures of her girl group of friends and a few photos of the scenic picnic on the sand she set up for her special day.
Sami and Aiden, who also has a large social media following, have seemingly been inseparable recently, as they just jetted back from a romantic Hawaiian vacation at the end of last month.
The couple adorably posted nearly identical photos of themselves wearing the same straw hat while sporting swimwear and standing in the water during their tropical trip.
"My new fav[orite] island," Sami captioned her version of the upload, as Aiden jokingly commented, "who took these omfg."
For his profile, Aiden penned, "it's almost like i live here🌺🌴❤️," while his girlfriend commented, "Jesus Christ ur hot," adding, "wonder where u got the hat 🤨."
Aside from traveling, making OnlyFans content and being loved-up with her man, Sami has seemed to be particularly thriving ever since she underwent plastic surgery toward the end of last year.
Sami received implants to enlarge her chest area in November 2023, and documented the process for her social media followers.