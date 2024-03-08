Sami Sheen, 19, Looks Confident as She Fools Around With Friends After Getting a 'New Rack': Photos
Sami Sheen is living her teenage dream!
On Thursday, March 7, the 19-year-old shared a few photos highlighting a fun night with friends, as she continues to soak up life in the spotlight amid her booming OnlyFans career.
"My twin flame ⭐️," the eldest daughter of exes Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen captioned her post — which featured four pictures of her and one of her gal pals.
In the snaps, Sami and her friend both sported black tops and matching red lips, as the besties even had their eye makeup styled in similar ways.
In the comments section of the post, fans praised Sami's brunette hair after she recently dyed it back to her natural color and got rid of all the blonde.
"Omg that hair color looks so good on you," one of her followers expressed.
Sami's boyfriend, Aidan David, made sure to compliment his girlfriend, as he comedically commented, "hi I'm obsessed with you do you have boyfriend," before replying to himself, "yeah she does bro."
The OnlyFans model and her boyfriend recently traveled to Hawaii together for a romantic getaway — which they spent riding horses, chilling by the beach, eating tasty meals and more, as OK! previously reported.
Sami has seemed to be living her best life ever since undergoing augmentation surgery to enlarge her chest area last year.
The brunette beauty documented the procedure process on her social media accounts, where critics were quick to judge her for getting implants at such a young age.
Still, Sami decided to proceed anyway — even after her mom advised the famous offspring to reconsider, as Denise admitted she regretted getting her own done at the same age.
"I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confessed during an interview last year. "And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!"
While Sami also complained about the uncomfortable aches she felt after the procedure, the teenager said she'd do it again and is even considering increasing her new size.
"Spending almost 10k on a new rack just to wanna go bigger," Sami wrote in text over a recent TikTok video, telling her followers in the caption, "someone talk me out of it."
As requested, her supportive fans begged her not to go under the knife again, with one insisting, "they are perfect now. Don't go any bigger."
Another added: "I'll talk u out of it — they look good and I think any bigger would cause back pain!"