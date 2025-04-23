or
Sami Sheen Almost Lets Her Nipples Poke Through Her Coachella Outfit: Photos

coachella celebrity outfits sami sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen turned heads at Coachella in a daring fishnet look, using silver tape to cover her nipples.

By:

April 23 2025, Published 7:19 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Sami Sheen turned heads at Coachella with a barely-there outfit that left little to the imagination.

The 21-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards rocked a silver nipple-covering tape underneath a black beaded fishnet tank that boldly exposed her chest.

sami sheen charlie denise daughter coachella racy outfit
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen wore a daring outfit to Coachella.

With her toned midriff on full display, Sami paired the risqué top with oversized purple jeans and a glittery belt. Her platinum blonde hair flowed past her shoulders as she gave the camera a fierce stare.

She completed the look with a belly ring and stacks of bracelets that added a touch of festival flair to the edgy look as the sun highlighted her face.

“day 2 💜,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Of course, her fans were sending her love in the comments section.

“Beautiful Queen Goddess ❤️❤️❤️,” one follower wrote.

Another chimed in, “Stunning gorgeous 😍🔥😍🔥.”

“The best woman😍,” a third added.

“STUNNING 🔥🔥🔥,” a fourth penned.

And one commenter got cheeky, asking, “Nice! Here's a question for you: does that tape and fishnet make for unusual tan lines? 🤔."

sami sheen coachella look
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

The OnlyFans star showed off her chest in a beaded fishnet top.

sami sheen

While Sami’s never been shy about flaunting her figure — especially since joining OnlyFans at 18 — she’s also made it clear she’s got firm boundaries.

She recently opened up about some of the wildest subscriber demands she’s received.

"People will request the craziest things,” she said.

"They've requested weird things, like dipping my foot in the toilet. I'm like, 'Why does that turn you on? Is my foot going into a toilet? That's weird, but OK, why not?'" she added. "I honestly do have really cute feet, so I don't blame them."

sami sheen onlyfans boundaries
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Fans loved Sami Sheen's bold look in the comments section.

But when it comes to anything too revealing, Sami draws the line.

"I've never, ever, ever done a s-- tape," she insisted, adding that she avoids "full, full, full nudity."

"I just keep it very classy while still giving people their money's worth, if that makes sense," she continued.

She’s also not afraid to say no to extreme requests.

"But the other stuff that they've requested where I'm like, that is really just crossing a line, I'm like, 'There's other girls who will give you that. No judgment at all. It's just not my thing,'" Sami stated.

sami sheen risque style coahella
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

The reality star recently talked about the weird requests she encountered on OnlyFans.

Sami joined OnlyFans back in June 2022 and quickly found success as her main goal was to be financially independent.

"I really wanted to get an apartment, and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it," she told People.

"It's been really rewarding being my own boss and making my own hours," she added.

    OK! Logo

