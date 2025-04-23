Sami Sheen Almost Lets Her Nipples Poke Through Her Coachella Outfit: Photos

While Sami’s never been shy about flaunting her figure — especially since joining OnlyFans at 18 — she’s also made it clear she’s got firm boundaries.

She recently opened up about some of the wildest subscriber demands she’s received.

"People will request the craziest things,” she said.

"They've requested weird things, like dipping my foot in the toilet. I'm like, 'Why does that turn you on? Is my foot going into a toilet? That's weird, but OK, why not?'" she added. "I honestly do have really cute feet, so I don't blame them."