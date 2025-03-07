Sami Sheen Poses in Only a White Robe in Seductive Photo While Promoting Her New Reality Show
Sami Sheen knows how to turn up the heat!
The 20-year-old OnlyFans creator gave fans a peek behind the scenes of her latest promo appearance, sharing a series of Instagram snaps from her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
She was there with her mom, Denise Richards, and sister Lola Sheen to promote their new reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.
But one photo in particular stole the spotlight — Sami posing in nothing but a white bathrobe inside her hotel room, ditching a bra and serving full-on glam.
She kept it sultry yet simple, rocking a nude makeup look, silver hoop earrings and a delicate silver cross necklace. For her hair, she opted for voluminous waves with blonde highlights, parted down the center for that effortlessly chic vibe.
“thank you @bravoandy for having us as your bartenders for the night!! this was such a fun way to celebrate the premiere of our show🥂🫶🏼💋,” she captioned the post.
Another shot showed her gazing away from the camera, carefully adjusting her robe to keep it in place.
The rest of the carousel featured Sami and Lola alongside Andy Cohen, a solo shot of Sami behind WWHL’s iconic kitchen counter in a cleavage-boosting black dress and a fun montage of Denise, Sami and Lola goofing around.
While the sisters looked tight-knit during the promo run, their new show proves otherwise.
During the March 4 premiere of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, viewers saw a major rift between Sami and Lola — one so bad that Lola even skipped their family vacation.
“Lola would not come because her and Sami are fighting,” Denise told Camille Grammer during the episode. “They are not speaking at all. I don’t really know the details except Sami’s ex-boyfriend, Lola has remained friends with him.”
In separate confessionals, the sisters broke down their sides of the story.
“She always had it in her head that I wanted her boyfriend,” Lola claimed. “I introduced them! She expected me to just completely drop him as a friend and leave a hangout if he was there.”
Sami, on the other hand, called Lola out for “breaking girl code,” saying, “They were talking about me behind my back. I would never do that to a friend, let alone my sister.”
Hoping to smooth things over, Denise, who also has an adopted daughter, Eloise Richards, planned a family barbecue to end the tension.
“This is the longest they've ever gone through something like this, and I think that they need to just be done with it," she said.
But instead of resolving things, the fight escalated between Charlie Sheen's daughters.
Sami called Lola a “b----,” while Lola fired back, saying, “If she could just not cuss me out and actually be respectful, that would be nice.”
Despite the heated exchange, the two eventually reached a truce. By the end of the episode, they exchanged “I love yous” and agreed to let time heal all wounds.
“I still have hope that my relationship with Sami is gonna get better because she said ‘I love you,’” Lola reflected. “Which she does not say. That is hard for her to say.”