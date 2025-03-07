Sami Sheen Poses in Only a White Robe in Seductive Photo While Promoting Her New Reality Show

She was there with her mom, Denise Richards, and sister Lola Sheen to promote their new reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

But one photo in particular stole the spotlight — Sami posing in nothing but a white bathrobe inside her hotel room, ditching a bra and serving full-on glam.

She kept it sultry yet simple, rocking a nude makeup look, silver hoop earrings and a delicate silver cross necklace. For her hair, she opted for voluminous waves with blonde highlights, parted down the center for that effortlessly chic vibe.