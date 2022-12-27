Santa's Helper? Sami Sheen Makes The Naughty List With Stripped Down Holiday Snaps: See Pics
Santa baby, has Sami Sheen been a good girl?
The 18-year-old Only Fans model closed out her Christmas spirit with a jaw-dropping photoshoot on Tuesday, December 27.
"The grinch stole my clothes this year," Sheen quipped, as she left little to the imagination in a cheeky white bikini.
Denise Richards and Charli Sheen's daughter topped off her stripped down attire with platform snow boots and a Santa hat.
The blonde bombshell held onto a hot chocolate-filled mug in an effort to keep warm while soaking up the below freezing temperatures of Whitefish, Mont.
Posing beside her was an adorable snowman, which was dressed up in a brown cap and a fashionable green scarf.
Fans of the teenager gushed over her stunning curves and flawless features.
"You're melting the snow being so hot 😂❤️," one admirer wrote, as another added, "We should all thank the grinch."
"I know she’s 18 but this isn’t cute at all. [In] my opinion," one follower wrote, while a fourth user chimed in, stating, "Why don’t you do something productive with your life instead of that???"
Disapproval of Sheen's sultry snaps is just a glimpse of recent hate the media personality has received after she sparked loads of controversy over her Only Fans debut.
Even the famous offspring's father is among those who find her career aspirations rather distasteful.
"I'm super grateful I have supportive … a supportive mom on my side," Sheen admitted, as she corrected herself and emphasized the sole approval from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, as OK! previously reported on the young model's encounter with the paparazzi.
The daughter of the divorced duo additionally noted that the Two and a Half Men actor "hasn't" come around to the idea "too much," but she doesn't "really mind," adding that "it's totally fine" to not have her father's blessing in this situation.
At the time of her initial Only Fans debut, the Hot Shots! actor insisted the making of her online profile "did not occur under [his] roof."
"I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," he emphasized in regard to advice he gave to his daughter.