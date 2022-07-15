When asked by a pap, per TMZ, how it feels to have mom Denise Richards backing her decision to join OnlyFans, Sami replied: "I'm super grateful I have supportive… a supportive mom on my side," seemingly correcting herself as to clarify she only has her mom on her side.

SAMI SHEEN CLAPS BACK AT TROLL WHO QUESTIONED HER PHYSIQUE AFTER JOINING ONLYFANS: 'ALL BODIES ARE BEAUTIFUL'

As for her dad, Sami revealed "he hasn't" come around to her latest business venture. "Not too much," she told the pap of how Charlie is handling it all.

Sami seemed to brush off the lack of support from the actor, insisting she doesn't "really mind" and that "it's totally fine."