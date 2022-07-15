Family DivideSami Sheen Reveals Dad Charlie Hasn't Come Around To Her Joining OnlyFans, But Mom Denise Richards Is Supportive
A divided household. Despite Charlie Sheen claiming to be supportive of daughter Sami Sheen joining OnlyFans, the famous offspring explained that is not exactly the case.
The 18-year-old discussed her account on the subscription-based site and how her parents have been handling it on Thursday, July 15, while out and about at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills.
When asked by a pap, per TMZ, how it feels to have mom Denise Richards backing her decision to join OnlyFans, Sami replied: "I'm super grateful I have supportive… a supportive mom on my side," seemingly correcting herself as to clarify she only has her mom on her side.
As for her dad, Sami revealed "he hasn't" come around to her latest business venture. "Not too much," she told the pap of how Charlie is handling it all.
Sami seemed to brush off the lack of support from the actor, insisting she doesn't "really mind" and that "it's totally fine."
OK! reported Charlie made it clear he was not throwing his support behind Sami's decision last month after she debuted her account with a sexy bikini snap of herself in the pool. "This did not occur under my roof," he said in a statement at the time, shading his ex-wife in the process. "I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."
However, shortly after making his declaration, the Two and a Half Men actor seemingly changed his tune, saying a heart-to-heart with the mother of his children "illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."
"Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly," he concluded per his rep in another statement.
Despite Charlie emphasizing the importance of a united parental front, Sami has made it clear that that's not exactly the case.
Going from one extreme to the next, not only does Denise support Sami's OnlyFans account, but she hopped on board the platform herself! One week after Sami debuted her content, the actress revealed she also decided to join the controversial site.
Sami was asked by the pap about her thoughts on Denise's account, to which she replied she was thrilled for her mom. "I'm super happy. She's doing really well," Sami's boasted of the Wild Things star 's success.