Denise has been backing Sami ever since she announced her recent adult business venture, while her dad only recently hopped on board with her new career. Despite emphasizing that he didn't "condone" Sami's decision and noting she didn't make the account while under his roof when the news first made headlines, Charlie appeared to change his tune after speaking with his ex-wife.

"Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," the actor said in a recent statement, per his rep. "Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."